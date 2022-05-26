Calipatria's Seth Cruz (21) takes his swings during a CIF-San Diego Section Division V playment game against Palo Verde Valley High School, Tuesday evening in Calipatria. COURTESY PHOTO DANNY ARGUELLES
CALIPATRIA — The Calipatria High School varsity baseball team's run through the Division V CIF-San Diego Section playoffs ended Tuesday evening with a tough, 9-2 loss to Palo Verde Valley's Yellow Jackets.
Hornets Head Coach C.J. Perez told his team to not “hang their head,” but let the loss provide the motivation to come back harder next year.
