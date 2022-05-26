CALIPATRIA — The Calipatria High School varsity baseball team's run through the Division V CIF-San Diego Section playoffs ended Tuesday evening with a tough, 9-2 loss to Palo Verde Valley's Yellow Jackets.

Hornets Head Coach C.J. Perez told his team to not “hang their head,” but let the loss provide the motivation to come back harder next year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.