IMPERIAL VALLEY – With all but one Southeastern Conference football team beating Tropical Storm Hillary to the Imperial Valley and San Diego County last Friday night, August 18, all games slated for this Thursday and Friday nights appear to remain on schedule.
A brief survey of all of the Valley’s high school football venues reports no damage that will impair this week’s four home games with the road teams, also reporting no anticipated issues with the three road games.
The storm’s first casualty came the day before Hillary came near the Valley, as the Brawley High Wildcats took precautionary measures and postponed their 2023 season opening non-league football game.
The game was scheduled for Saturday night, August 19, in San Diego at Scripps Ranch High and had already been moved earlier in August from Friday night because of the ongoing referee shortage in the CIF San Diego Section.
“They requested we move the game to Saturday, which initially was not an issue with us,” Brawley Athletic Director Billy Brewer said. “Then with the reports about the storm we reached out in the interest of safety.”
Fortunately for the Wildcats, the Falcons were able to move their game against Crawford High, originally scheduled for September 29, Brawley’s bye date, to accommodate the now 7:00 p.m. game.
“Last year we were the only team to play after that storm, and we are again fortunate that Scripps was able to change another game to play on our bye date,” Brewer said.
Meanwhile Brawley (0-0) will play it’s first non-league game Friday night at Valley Center High (0-1) at 7:00 p.m.
Also on the road this week are the Southwest High Eagles (0-1), who travel to take on the Banning High Broncos (0-1) in Riverside County after the Eagles fell to the Holtville High Vikings in El Centro last Friday.
”We had some lightning Friday afternoon but that ended in time for us to the game off as scheduled,” Southwest Athletic Director Ruben Valenzuela said. ”It was windy during parts of the game, but it cooled things down and overall it was peaceful.”
Valenzuela said all the Eagles facilities survived Hillary without damage and will be ready for a busy Thursday, August 24.
“Luckily we don’t have a flag football game today (Monday), and so our first flag football game will be on Thursday after our JV football game,” Valenzuela said.
Across town at Central High things were a bit different for the Spartans as they Spartans traveled to play Santa Fe Christian at Torrey Pines High in San Diego last Friday.
“We had no problems getting there or getting back from San Diego,” Central Athletic Director Josh Wise said. “However we did have a few teams – cross country and volleyball – scheduled to go to San Diego on Saturday, but we canceled those events.”
Hillary also washed out Central’s flag football home opener scheduled for Monday, which will now be played Tuesday, August 22, at Cal Jones field. The JV flag football team will be playing at 6:00 p.m. and the varsity at 7:00 p.m.
“We had a flag game scheduled for (Monday) but our first official flag football games will now by played (on Tuesday),” Wise said. “I checked and the field is wet but the sun is coming out and that will help. We have no damage to the field or any of our facilities.”
After rallying to win last Friday, August 18, Central (1-0) is set to host their first non-league home game this Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m., at Cal Jones Field against the Palm Desert High Aztecs (0-1).
Two games will be played in the Valley Thursday night, August 24, hosted by Holtville High and Calipatria High, as adjustments are being made again this season for the referee shortage.
At Holtville High Thursday night, the Vikings (1-0) will be hosting the Imperial High Tigers (0-1) in Holtville at 7:00 p.m. in their home opener for 2023.
Holtville Athletic Director CJ Johnston reported that the tropical storm caused a cancellation of games scheduled for Monday but that everything was a go for the remainder of the week.
“We canceled our flag game for today and we will play them on Wednesday along with our JV football game, and Imperial is our first home flag game,” Johnston said. “Then Thursday, we have Imperial’s varsity football team and everything is a go ... we’ll check a few things but there should be no problem.”
Another game moved from Friday night to Thursday, August 24 involves the Calipatria High Hornets (1-0) as they will be hosting the Desert Mirage High Lions (0-0) from Thermal at Veterans Field at 7 p.m. in Calipat.
After giving new Hornets Head Coach Tony Leon a successful debut with a victory over Desert Christian Academy of Bermuda Dunes last Friday night, the Hornets’ will again be the home team this week.
“No problems at all ... we have no issues from the storm and we’re good,” Calipatria Athletic Director Ted Hughes said, noting that Thursday night there will only be a varsity game.
Other Valley schools giving this week's Friday night games a thumbs up included Calexico High Athletic Director Jesus Gonzalez as the Bulldogs (1-0) are set to host Castle Park of Chula Vista (0-1) at Ward Field at 7:00 p.m. in Calexico.
”We’re good to play have a game on Friday and they have no JV team, so it’s varsity only,” Gonzalez said. “Our flag game this week is Thursday night at Brawley and we’re good there, too.”
In other Southeastern Conference action, Vincent Memorial Catholic High (1-0) travels to La Habra to face Sonora High (1-0), while the Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets (0-1) host Coachella Valley (0-0) on Friday at Scott Stadium in Blythe.
