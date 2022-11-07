SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School Vikings' girls' volleyball team saw their quest for a CIF-SDS Division III Championship fall just short of it's goal when they lost the D-III final to Helix High Highlanders at Westview High School Friday night.
The November 4 contest saw the CIF's Division III top-seeded Holtville lose to third-seeded Helix in a highly-competitive match, 21-25, 26-24, 11-25, and 21-25.
"Helix mixed it up with their hitting and we didn't read it and adjust," said Holtville Coach Chelsey Strahm. "In a match like this not making those adjustments will cost you."
Holtville fell behind early in the first set 16-24 before rallying back with five unanswered points before Helix closed out the set 21-25.
Appearing undaunted to open the second set, Holtville took an early 12-7 behind two kills and a service ace by senior Kamryn Walker.
"I know their girls are taller so I knew I had to be smarter and place the ball where the court was open," Walker said.
Holtville then maintained a slim second set lead and had three set-points at 24-21 before Helix tied the match at 24-24, after which Viking junior Jasmine Garewal's kill mixed with a Helix error gave Holtville the 26-24 set win.
Unfortunately, the Vikings were not able to carry any momentum into the third set, falling behind Helix early 9-2 with the Highlanders outscoring Holtville 16-9 over the remainder of the set.
"The second set was all energy and in the third set we got behind and it was hard to come back," Walker said.
Holtville senior defensive specialist Kalli Strahm, who had 25 digs adding two service aces, felt the Vikings did not play like themselves in the third set.
"We fell behind and really never pulled out of it ...we stopped communicating and let one bad play affect the next play," Kalli Strahm said.
A rejuvenated Holtville returned to the court for the fourth set for a seesaw battle that was tied at 15-15 – and would be tied seven times over the remainder of the match – but Helix held on to win 25-21.
Holtville's senior setter Sofie Irungaray was a steady force for the Vikings, putting up 33 set assists coupled with her consistent serves.
"I think they weren't always the best sets but I felt I got the ball to where the hitters could get a good hit," Irrungary said. "Serving is one of the most important things to get the play started right and I was hoping for more aces because they help our energy."
Walker, who seemed to be everywhere the ball was, led Holtville with in hitting with 17 kills and digs with 33. Garewal added ten kills, four blocks, and twelve digs.
After the match, CIF Assistant Commissioner Todd Caston presented Holtville senior Arielle Sotelo with the team's CIF Sportsmanship Award.
"I was surprised to get the award but I always try to keep my teammates up and encourage everyone," Sotelo said. "I'm a senior and this is my first year on the varsity, and the award and playing in the championship game is a good ending; and we still have State."
As a CIF-SDS Division III finalist, the Vikings have received an automatic bid and an eight-seed in the CIF-State Southern California Regional Playoffs.
The Vikings will host the ninth-seeded Chatsworth High Chancellors (26-19-1) at Birger Gym, Tuesday, November 8, at 6:00 p.m. in Holtville. In the 2021 CIF-State Southern California Regional Volleyball Division IV Playoffs, Chatsworth defeated visiting the Central High Spartans 3-0.
"Against Helix we had some moments of greatness and it could have been the pressure, and it's hard to coach that," Strahm said. "We've got to bounce back and get ready for state."
