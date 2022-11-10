HOLTVILLE — On Tuesday night the Holtville volleyball team hosted the Chatswroth High Chancellors in the opening round of the CIF-Southern California Division IV Regional playoffs, where the Vikings claimed victory after three sets (26-24, 25-10, 25-17).
Despite a close first set, the Vikings regrouped and flawlessly executed their game plan in the second and third sets.
“Coming into the match, we were excited to host a state playoff match for the first time,” said Holtville Head Coach Chelsey Strahm.
“After a slow start, we were able to find our rhythm and pull through for the win," Strahm said. "Our goal is to carry this momentum into our next match on Thursday.”
Leading the Vikings' offense was Jasmine Garewal, who finished with 15 kills, followed by Kamryn Walker who added nine kills to the win.
After a close first set, the Vikings stepped up in the second set by developing a lead early on, 5-1.
Middle blocker Kate Grizzle guarded the Vikings' front lines by adding four kills and two blocks.
The Vikings maintained their lead and finished the set with a comfortable fifteen-point lead, 25-10.
Senior setter Sofie Irungaray had 27 assists and is currently averaging 6.7 assists per set.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Irungaray. “We just came in knowing this could be our last game so we fought and it's great that we were able to come out with the win.”
“We know we will be facing harder teams as we move forward," the senior said, "but we are just focusing on our basics: blocking and slowing down the ball.”
Going into the third set, the Vikings kept the Chancellors close, leading by four 12-8.
After a few big plays, the Vikings were able to extend their lead and finish with an eight-point win, 25-17.
Senior, Kalli Strahm, finished with 20 digs in the back row and is currently averaging 4.5 digs per set.
“Knowing that we made it to state is a huge accomplishment in and of itself,” Kalli Strahm said. “We are focused on taking it one step at a time, playing on our court, with our fans behind us, and getting the win is huge.”
“We wanted to stick to our game plan, protect our back row and have our hitters swing hard, and we did that,” she said.
The eighth-seeded Vikings will travel upstate to Visalia, Calif. to take on Central Valley Christian in the quarterfinals today, Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.