HOLTVILLE — On Tuesday night the Holtville volleyball team hosted the fifth-seeded Mira Mesa Marauders in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semi-finals, with the Vikings winning 3-1 (13-25, 18-25, 21-25, 21-25).
This win will gives Holtville a spot in the CIF D-III Championship game.
After falling short in the D-IV semi-finals last year to Foothills Christian of El Cajon, the Vikings had something to prove going into the postseason.
Head Coach Chelsey Strahm has worked to instill a sense of unity and persistence in the Vikings, traits that have carried them through tough moments and into the finals.
“They were relentless,” Strahm said. “Some of our girls have been in the championship, and they are hungry. They work hard day in and day out, and we are reaping the benefits.”
“This team does well under pressure," Strahm said. "They know how to regroup and come back, and it is amazing to watch as a coach.”
Leading the Vikings' defense was Kalli Strahm, who finished with 24 digs. Kamryn Walker also led, finishing with nine digs and 12 kills.
The Vikings stepped into the first set with dominance as the defense and offense both looked well-polished.
As the second set began, the Marauders' offense started to pick up.
After trailing for a few points, the Vikings were able to make a comeback to put them ahead 19-17 going into the final moments of the game. They maintained their lead and finished the set 18-25.
The third set belonged to the Marauders, taking the lead early on, 11-8. The Vikings were not going down without a fight as they evened it out at 21-21 going into the final stretch.
The Marauders finished the third set, 25-21, making that set their only victory of the night.
The Vikings' offense was led by Sofie Irungaray, who finished with 27 assists, and Kate Grizzle, who added 13 blocks and three kills to the win.
The Vikings stepped onto their home court with laser focus in what would become the game's final set.
The Vikings took the lead early on, 12-8, and never looked back. Despite the Marauders' best efforts the Vikings kept their composure and finished the set 21-25.
For senior middle hitter Skylar Hanson, the opportunity to go out with a win in her final home game was a motivating factor to leave it all on the court.
“This was our last game on our home court, and we wanted to bring the energy,” Hanson said.
“It was about getting the job done, physically we knew we were capable,” she said. “But we need to finish it mentally, and we did that.”
Hanson entered the season intending to lead the Imperial Valley in blocks and the Vikings accomplished it. She heads into the championship game with 120 blocks on the season.
After a tough loss last season and a move from D-IV to D-III, the Vikings never lost sight of the goal of making it to the CIF Finals, and they are well on their way.
Junior outside hitter Jasmine Garewal has been a crucial piece of the Vikings' offense this season, and the upperclassmen added four aces and 14 kills to the win.
“It was about staying up the entire time,” Garewal said.
“Our defense and offense excelled at adjusting and adapting, and the fans fed off our energy, it was a great game,” she said. " “We picked each other up, fought through it, and left it all on the court.”
The Vikings will return to the court on Friday, Nov. 4, where they will face off against third-seeded Helix at West View High School at 5 p.m., in San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.