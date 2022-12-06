HOLTVILLE — The Imperial High School Girls' Soccer team did not surrender a goal in capturing first place at the 2022 Martha Arroyo Soccer Tournament at Birger Field last week.
After shutting out the Southwest High Eagles and Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots to win the Gold Pool, Imperial shut down the Green Pool’s Central High Spartans 3-0 in the championship match.
“The girls have really come together as a team, we only two games prior it was exciting for the girls work as a team,” said first-year Imperial Coach Cathy Huerta. “Working together is something they should be awarded for and what better way than to bring home a trophy.”
The Tigers’ first goal came in the third minute of the match when Imperial sophomore forward Alexes Uhri found the net, assisted by freshman Jimena Valvidinos, who was also a member of Imperial’s CIF State Meet Cross Country team.
Imperial picked up its second goal just before the half when senior forward Mykenzie Wright scored on an assist from fellow senior Denisa Aregon in 31st minute to lead 2-0 at the half. Uhri picked up an insurance goal in the 30th minute of the second half and Viviana Espino picked up the assist.
“Araceli Lemus was in goal for the Southwest and Central matches and we played with calmness and communication," Huerta said, "and we’re confident playing and building our attack from the back. “Our two senior captains, Viviana our center mid-fielder, and Mariah Moore our center defender, were selected by the team and have taken a positive role with the team.”
Central entered the final match after dominating the Gold Pool, where they shut out all three of their opponents, blanking the host Holtville Vikings, the Brawley Wildcats and the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets.
Southwest captured third place with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brawley, while Palo Verde defeated Vincent Memorial 2-1 to take home the fifth-place trophy.
The annual tournament was started in 2012 to honor Arroyo, who coached the Holtville Vikings Girls’ Soccer team from 2001 to 2011, later being tragically killed in an auto accident during the 2011 season.
“At the time Chad Vanacker was the JV coach and he took over the varsity; and he thought of the idea of a tournament to honor her,” said Assistant Coach Crystal Arias, who played for Arroyo along with fellow Assistant Coach Chareni Carrillo.
“He got together with the other Valley coaches and at the time there was no local tournament so they started one,” Arias said.
Arias and Carrillo are part of a group of coaches, players and community members and alumni who work to keep Arroyo’s memory alive.
“I think for all of us it’s an honor to work on this tournament, and many of the current players’ parents played for Martha,” Arias said.
“This year was special because it was the tenth anniversary and Martha’s siblings and extended family were there and shared stories with the girls about her,” she said.
