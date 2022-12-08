HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School Girls' Soccer team hosted the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Lady Scots for a preseason match up, with the Vikings dominating the Scots 6-0.
The Holtville Vikings were led by Jasmine Castro with three goals, followed by Lillian Strahm, Ashley Reyna, and Jaqueline Montejano who each contributed one goal to the win, respectively.
“I am excited to learn, improve, and have fun with my teammates,” said first-year player for the Vikings, Sofie Irunguray.
While Irunguray played as a kid, the multi-sport athlete is most looking forward to “getting back to basics,” she said.
“The team is somewhat new, but we are building chemistry, focusing on our touching and passing, and (focusing) on having a good season,” she said.
On Tuesday, December 6 the Vikings and Scots met for the first time since the 2021-2022 season, after the two did not meet in last weekend's Martha Arroyo Girls' Soccer Tournament.
While the Vikings and Scot met twice during the ‘21-’22 season, the two will not see much of each other this season despite both schools being CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools. The two schools will not meet in league play or divisional playoffs in the 2022-2023 season.
The Vikings will compete in the Imperial Valley League alongside the Central Union High School Spartans, Imperial High Tigers, Calexico High Bulldogs, and the Brawley Union High School Wildcats.
After a winless ‘21-’22 season, the Lady Scots will remain a part of the Desert League, where they will face familiar foes in the Borrego Springs High School Rams, Southwest High Eagles, Palo Verde Valley Yellow Jackets, and West Shores Wildcats.
Unlike the Imperial Valley League, all Desert league teams – including the Lady Scots – pertain to Division V, and may possibly face each other in divisional playoffs.
The Vikings, who are part of Division IV, have the chance of facing league opponents like the Brawley Wildcats and Calexico Bulldogs, who have been and continue to be part of D-IV.
Brawley and Calexico competed in D-IV during the ‘21-’22 season, while the Vikings moved from last year’s D-V ranking.
The Vikings finished the 2021-2022 season with a 4-14-2 overall record, 0-8 in Imperial Valley League play.
Both teams will return to the field today, Thursday, December 8, with the Vikings (2-3 overall) hosting the West Shores Wildcats at 3:15 p.m. at Birger Field in Holtville, while the Lady Scots (0-6 overall) travel to take on the Will. C Crawford Senior High School Colts at 4 p.m. in San Diego.
