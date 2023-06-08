HOLTVILLE – Holtville High School Viking Melanie Hererra signed a national letter of intent to continue her athletic career as part of the rugby team at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Hererra will move on to the NCAA D-II program and compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this fall.
Hererra competed as part of the Lady Vikings wrestling team during the 2021-2022 winter season and continued her grappling career in the Phoenix, Arizona area during her senior year.
The 2021-2022 winter season marked the start of Hererra’s athletic career, so it was fitting for the Viking to begin the next chapter in Holtville at the gym where it all started.
