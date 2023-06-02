Hornet softball coach to be honored by Padres

SAN DIEGO- Calipatria High School athletic director and softball coach Ted Hughes will be honored as a San Diego Padres Coach of the Week for the 2023 season in a pre-game ceremony at Petco Park on Monday night.
Hughes will be part of the pregame ceremony before the Padres and Chicago Cubs’ game at 6:10 p.m., June 6th, that will include the introduction of six other high school and two Little League coaches who were also named 2023 Coaches of the Week.
“They put it out as Coach of the Week which is a little deceiving as it’s not really about any one week,” Hughes said. “I’m assuming it’s about my body of work at the school as a coach and AD.”
Hughes, who is also Calipatria High’s ASB advisor, stated that the Padres send out information to schools each spring regarding nominating coaches.
“It’s not me to have nominated myself,“ Hughes said. “Our principal, Francisco Diaz, nominated me but he didn’t inform me he had until after I had won the honor….then I was excited he had.”
According to Padre CEO Erik Greupner, the Padres initiated the Coach of the Week program after observing other teams honoring local coaches and wanting to do the same for the Padre community.
“The program started in 2018 and we had seen other teams honor coaches,” Greupner said, noting how he was impressed by how USA Stadium in Minnesota honored high school football teams.
“Being a baseball team, we did it to honor and recognize what our high school baseball and softball coaches do by being role models and supporting students and athletes.”
Greupner added that the Padres also brought back the San Diego CIF’s annual high school all-star game which is now played at Petco Park later in June.
“We had heard they had one before and we wanted to give players the chance to compete in it again and to have the opportunity to do so here at Petco,” Greupner said.
Thanks to the Padres organization’s commitment to their community and generosity, Hughes’s award has already benefited Calipatria’s program.
“We donate one thousand dollars to the Coach of the Week’s team and Monday night we will name a Coach of the Year and we donate five thousand dollars to their school,” Greupner said. “The Coach of the Year then throws out the ceremonial first pitch and we will host all the coaches in the owner’s suite during the game.”
Hughes’ team has also benefited from their coach being honored as they were all the subject of a segment of the Padres-Bally Sports POV post game show after their May 14th game.
“It was cool for the girls... we’re a small school and I had told them when I found out that they would be filmed and be on TV,” Hughes said. “But before the camera crew could come down, we had no home games left so when the camera crew showed up we were at Imperial and it was a little weird.”
The video segment included an interview with Calipatria catcher Luz Aguilar who spoke to the team’s dedication to each other and how the team appreciates Hughes and was happy for his award.
“Luz is our team captain and a senior and I chose her to be interviewed and to represent us,” Hughes said. “She’s definitely the vocal one on the team but all of the girls are good students.”
Hughes, a San Diego native and Padres fan, is looking forward to a once-in-a-life time experience on Monday night.
“I’ll have a lot of friends and family there,” Hughes said. “I’ve always been a Padres fan and to be on that field is special … and I’m hoping to run into some players.”
