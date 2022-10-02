CALEXICO- On Thursday afternoon the Vincent Memorial Scots hosted the Calipatria Hornets for their first league match-up of the season. The Hornets were looking for a big win to give them momentum as they continue with league play later this week. After a few tough sets (25-9, 25-16, 25-21), the Hornets swept the Scots in three.
During the first set, the Hornets showed their dominance, holding the Scots to only nine points. For the Hornets, this game was about much more than just winning; it was a test of their toughness and resilience on the road. Once the second set rolled around, the Hornets were looking to keep the energy going as they continued to fight hard for every point and never let their opponents come too close. However, the third set was the ultimate test as it started close, with both teams keeping each other within a one-point margin.
As the third set progressed, both teams played with passion and hunger for a win. The Scots took their largest lead of the game when they went up 14-9. However, the Hornets were not going down without a fight as they stuck to their game plan. The third set was filled with various lead changes, as neither team let the other get in between them and a win. While the Hornet might have been down at some points, they never gave up and continued to fight hard. The Hornets gained momentum once they saw success from behind the serving line and were able to overpower the Scots 25-21.
For Hornet middle hitter Anahi Patiño this game was about her team’s strengths and talents, as they had been working hard in preparation for this match-up. As one of the team’s captains, Patiño is focused on the team’s cohesiveness and motivating her teammates through tough matches.
“We had a lot of communication, saw a great setting, had some big hits on the outside, and it was a group effort. We have a great team dynamic, which adds to our chemistry on the court. We have worked hard in practice and on trusting each other on the court, and we saw all of that pay off in our win today,” said Patiño.
Alongside Patiño is senior captain Luna Cervantes, who hopes to help her team achieve something ‘big’ this season. Cervantes shares how leading up to the match-up, the focus was on keeping up their hustle from set to set and finding the ability to push through tough situations. As a leader Cervantes works hard to keep her team’s spirit up by supporting and encouraging a positive attitude and environment.
“We moved across the court well, our communication was up, and so were our heads, even when we had a tough stretch, we kept on fighting till the very end. This team and our coaches are great, we have such a good bond, and I am excited for the rest of the season,” said Luna.
Both teams will return to play on Tuesday as the Hornets travel to take on the Central Spartans while the Scots host the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets.
