Imperial falls in state regional match

PACIFIC PALISADES — After making school history last Saturday afternoon when they captured the school's first ever CIF volleyball championship, the 2022 Imperial High Tigers' girls' volleyball team lost their opening round CIF-State Southern California Regional Volleyball Division IV Tournament match on the road Tuesday night.
"I've never been there so I didn't know all the aspects of playing in the State Tournament," said veteran Imperial Coach Jill Lerno. "Still, winning CIF was very special to us. It was the icing on the cake and it was a great experience."
Making their first ever SoCal Volleyball Regional appearance, Imperial (29-14, 5-3 IVL) was the fourteenth-seeded in the D-IV SoCal Regionals and fell to the Palisades High School Dolphins (10-32) in straight sets, 14-25, 20-25 and 20-25.
"We got there on Monday so we tried to avoid travel lag and they left it all on the court," Lerno said of making the almost-seven-hour-long trek to meet the third-seeded Dolphins.
"We knew we were playing up and I told the girl's to go in there and play hard as you always do, and don't worry about winning or losing," Lerno said.
While the Tigers captured the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV Championship, Pacific Palisades played in the CIF Los Angles City Section Girls' Volleyball Championship's top Open Division, losing in the 2022 quarterfinals.
"In the first set we weren't used to their speed," Coach Lerno said. "By the second and third sets we adjusted and there were many ties throughout each set. We held our own."
Imperial received solid play from their senior core of players, including Alyssa Sanchez, who had nine service points including three aces and three kills.
Also stepping up in their final match was senior middle-blocker Brisa Necochea, who lead the Tigers with seven kills and a block; Donna Sanchez with three kills and eight set assists; Melanie Javis who added four kills; and Cheny Gomez who had seven assists.
Junior Georgia Gomez had three kills while fellow junior Andrea de la Trinidad had five digs. Sophomores Nayeli Cardona and Bailey Caldera had five and four digs, respectively.
Lerno reflected on a season that saw Imperial make history in defeating Horizon Prep 3-1 in the CIF-SDS finals and making the Tigers first trip to the CIF-State tournament.
"Overall, being there was a victory in itself," Lerno said, "but the biggest part of our season had to be winning CIF for our school."
