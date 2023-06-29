IMPERIAL – The summer may bring a temporary pause in the packed CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference seasonal sports calendar, but it also gives teams the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming seasons.
More specifically, local boys basketball teams are staying busy with local games at Imperial High School.
“Summer league is a time where all teams don’t have to travel far to get games in and evaluate players,” Imperial boys basketball Head Coach Dave Milan said. “It also allows all the players’ families to attend their games without having to travel out of town.”
The Basketball Summer League is just one of the local sports putting in off-season work, which has resulted in some teams missing some of their key players.
“The goal for us and all the other teams is to evaluate new players, keep the guys busy, and try to get guys who didn’t get a lot of playing time during the year to get more court time during the summer,” Milan said.
“Most teams don’t have their full roster of players during the summer so it gives other players opportunities to showcase their skills,” he said.
The Imperial Tigers hosted Holtville, Calexico, Calipatria, Vincent Memorial, Central, and Brawley Union high schools for a full evening of scrimmages, beginning as early as 3:30 p.m.
Local teams will return to the court today, Thursday, June 29 at 3:30 p.m. in Imperial. Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check their respective schools for participation and game time(s).
