The Imperial High School Tigers softball team pose for a photo after winning the CIF SDS D-III championship game on Saturday, May 27, at RIMAC Ballpark in San Diego.

The fifth-seeded Imperial Tigers will take on fourth-seeded JW North High School on Tuesday, May 30 in Riverside at 4 p.m. for the opening round of the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV Softball Championships.