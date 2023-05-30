ImperialSoftball_D3ChampionshipWin
The Imperial High School Tigers softball team pose for a photo after winning the CIF SDS D-III championship game on Saturday, May 27, at RIMAC Ballpark in San Diego.

The fifth-seeded Imperial Tigers will take on fourth-seeded JW North High School on Tuesday, May 30 in Riverside at 4 p.m. for the opening round of the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV Softball Championships.

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

