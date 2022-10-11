IMPERIAL VALLEY – Week eight of the 2022 prep football season found all four Southeastern Conference contests to be Homecoming games, with one having the added attraction of being the Imperial Valley Classic.
It was also a week where games were evenly split with two on Thursday and two on Friday, and no matter the day, the winning teams all celebrated homecoming won by a comfortable margin.
Thursday night the Imperial High Tigers (6-1, 1-0 IVL) celebrated both their 2022 Homecoming and a victory over their IV Classic rival, the Holtville High Vikings (3-4), with Imperial winning by a score of 41-7.
On Friday night, the Brawley High Wildcats (5-2, 1-0 IVL) had a dual celebration of sorts, winning their Homecoming game and their Imperial Valley League opening game, defeating the Southwest High Eagles (1-6, 0-2 IVL) 61-12 at Warne Field.
It was also Homecoming at Cal Jones Field Thursday night, where the Central High Spartans (4-3, 2-0 IVL) defeated the Calexico High Bulldogs (5-2, 0-2 IVL), by a score of Central 34 - Calexico 14.
The game became was a passing exhibition for Central senior quarterback Damian Rodriguez, who threw for five touchdowns while missing just one throwing attempt, connecting on 17-for-18 passes.
Normally a team that mixes their rushing game with their aerial attack, Central took what the Bulldogs gave them as Calexico's defense held the Spartans to 61 yards rushing.
The game may have turned on a first-quarter sequence, where Calexico senior Troy Marin wrestled the ball from Central's Charlie Sullivan and returned it to the Spartan 36-yard-line.
With the Bulldogs poised to take an early lead with the ball on the Central eight yard-line, Sullivan recovered a fumble by Calexico and two plays later combined with Rodriguez on a 44-yard touchdown pass play to give the Spartans a lead they never relinquished.
“We had a couple of breaks but we shot ourselves in foot with penalties and turnovers, which you can't do against a good team,” Calexico coach Fernando Solano said. “The early score might have changed the complexity but give credit to them because they executed.”
Central coach David Pena also saw the early change of fortune to be a factor in the game.
“We fumbled in the opening series, then they fumbled and we got back on track ... all game we took what they gave us,” Pena said. “Sullivan has had a few touchdowns on passes but when you can spread out five touchdown passes to five different receivers that is nice.”
In addition to Sullivan, Arturo Estrada, Sergio Garcia, Emiliano Morales, and Nico Viesca all caught touchdown passes while the Bulldog's two scores came from a 24-yard run by Zeus Paradis and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Julian Silva to tight-end Jesse Hernandez.
It was also Homecoming in Blythe Friday night as the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets (7-1, 2-0 DL) won their second Desert League game of 2022, downing the visiting Calipatria High Hornets (0-6, 0-1 DL) by a score of 53-6.
“Tough assignment to go up there and play them ... you could play them in an alley and it would be tough. They are a good team,” Calipatria coach Benny Carter-Martin said. “It being Homecoming and all – and to an extent we were mostly over-matched physically – but we gave it our best shot.”
The Hornets touchdown came late in the game when Carter-Martin went with his self-described “big package” running out of the Wildcat formation.
On the drive, slot receiver senior Alex Fernandez had several big gains running out of the Wildcat, while sophomore Juan Perez – normally a wide receiver – took a direct snap in the wildcat formation, scoring on a run from two yards out.
It was pretty much senior night as Palo Verde senior Marcus Macon scored three rushing touchdowns and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass on fellow senior Rio Albanez's only pass of the game. Senior Xzavier Bejarano rushed for two touchdowns and had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
