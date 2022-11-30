Beginning Friday afternoon Dec. 2, the Holtville Vikings and Imperial Tigers will co-host the second annual Imperial Valley Invitational Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
“Traditionally, Brawley hosted the tournament in the first week of December and we enjoyed playing in it, so we decided to co-host the tourney,” said Holtville Coach Murray Anderson. “This tournament is designed for two purposes, first to give teams court time which teams need early in the season.”
Anderson and Imperial Coach Rich Ponchione created the tournament last year to follow the pool-play format of the Brawley Girls’ tournament, which began in the 1990s, but Brawley choose not to host following the pandemic.
Anderson pointed out that playing four games in two days gives coaches an opportunity to see players in different situations and then be able almost immediately observe if players adapt to their coaching.
The only girls’ tournament in the Imperial Valley, Anderson pointed to the ability for teams to get in four games closer to home than an out-of-the-area tournament.
“The second reason is to have something locally that fans and family can participate in the tournament without driving to San Diego or beyond,” Anderson said. “And it draws a lot of local interest and the fact that we have seven Southeastern Conference teams involved speaks to the need to continue to have a local tournament.”
The Imperial Valley Invitational will have Pool A playing in Holtville, featuring the host Vikings, the Yuma Catholic High School Shamrocks, the Central Spartans, and the Calipatria Hornets.
Afternoon play gets underway at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Holtville, when Central plays Yuma Catholic, followed by the Vikings taking on Calipatria at 4:00 p.m.
Calipatria will then play back-to-back against Central at 5:30 p.m. with Yuma Catholic and Holtville meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, the schedule for opening night for Pool B Friday at Imperial’s Tiger Gym was altered this week as Palo Verde requested that they play back-to-back in the early games, which resulted in back-to-back games for Calexico and Brawley.
Palo Verde made the request to enable the team to play in the tournament and drive back to Blythe to support the Palo Verde football team, who have a CIF State Championship Bowl home game after winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV Championship on Nov. 25.
“This year we are accommodating Palo Verde by moving them up to the first two games on Friday so they can get home to see the game, and Brawley graciously agreed,” Anderson said.
“We had a couple of teams not return this year and we are sorry to have lost some teams,” Anderson said, “but Palo Verde is an up-and-coming program that won the CIF D-V Championship last year. “
In Pool B, the Tigers tip off in action facing Palo Verde at 2:30 p.m., with the Yellow Jackets playing back-to-back games, taking on Calexico at 4:00 p.m.
Following, Calexico will also be taking on Brawley at 5:30 p.m.
Brawley will square off in the paint against Imperial at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday morning December 3, the Imperial Valley Invitational moves into cross-pool play at 10:00 a.m., with Imperial hosting Calexico and Holtville hosting Central.
At at 11:30 a.m., Yuma Catholic plays Calipatria at Holtville, while Brawley will play Palo Verde at Holtville.
The trophy games are also split.
Holtville will host the 7th place game at 3:00 p.m. and the 3rd place game at 4:30 p.m.
The 5th place game will start at 3:00 p.m., and the tourney’s championship game will be at 4:30 p.m. in Imperial.
“We still using two gyms and it worked well and ran smoothly last year,” Anderson said. “We hosted the championship game last year and it will alternate every year.”
Anderson also stated that as they were last year, all-day pass ticket prices available for adults and seniors citizens 65 years of age and older. Admission is free for children 8 years old and under, and free for any student of a competing team if they present current school ID. Both gyms will have full snack bars available.
