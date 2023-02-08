HOLTVILLE – On Saturday, February 4, four wrestling mats covered the floor gym at the John Kirchenbauer Sports Complex at Holtville High School as the Southeastern Conference and Holtville High hosted the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Girls Division II team championship and individual qualifier wrestling meet.
When the CIF’s population-based event was over, an astonishing five Imperial Valley wrestling teams had taken five of the first six team places in the 34 team event, led by the D-II CIF champion Brawley High Wildcats and second place Holtville Vikings.
“The Valley represented well, we dominated the division,” said Brawley Coach Ray Leon. “I think it has to be a combination of our youth programs and we all have the wrestling bloodlines through the girls’ fathers, or brothers and cousins and now their sisters.”
Brawley scored a team total 270.5 points, followed by Holtville with 138.5. The Southwest High Eagles ending up tied for fourth place with Valley Center with 78.0 points each, while the Central High Spartans (73.0) took fifth place and the Imperial High Tigers (64.0) claimed sixth.
“It’s our fifth title in a row,” Leon said. “It took us four years to get to the first one and we were in the top five for two of those years. You build a program and then the girls know what it takes to win.”
Nine of Brawley’s wrestlers made it to a championship match, the Wildcats coming away with four champions and five second place medalists to go along with three other medalists.
Wildcats senior Jaylee Cazares (103), freshman Lauren Zaragoza (123), sophomore Delarie Juarez (133) and senior Savannah Gomez (139) all claimed championships within their respective weight classes.
Brawley seniors Mary Santana (113) and Sevyn Diaz (237), junior Jocelyn Mendez (118), and sophomores Jennifer Favela (108) and Milagros Tellez (172) took second place. Also medaling were Aeisha Ortiz (128) at fourth place, Izallyn Suarez (162) in fifth place and Madison Vandiver (191) in sixth place.
Holtville, in just its second year as a girls wrestling program, appears to be taking the fast track to making its CIF championship dreams come true.
“Having it in Holtville worked for us, (it) gave us something to shoot for and represent and try to get the meet back here soon,” said Holtville Coach Richard Sanchez. “It was really well attended, it was full and that pumped us up … there’s nothing like sleeping in your own bed and getting up to battle at home.”
Holtville made an impressive debut last year at the CIF Division II meet before pushing themselves to the second spot this year.
“It’s the second year for our program and last year we finished sixth, and I had four girls going to Masters and that was good,” Sanchez said. “This year we took second and I have five girls going to Masters. We’re building. We are still getting into the process but we will get there.”
Holtville junior and CIF defending weight class champion Mia Navarro (108) and sophomore Elah Castro (172) – the latter finishing fourth last year – both claimed championships.
Viking sophomore Arely Garcia (118) and freshman McKenzie Price (123) both placed fourth. Hope Jessee (145), Priscilla Garcia (152), and Kaitlyn Havens (237) all placed sixth in their respective weight classes.
Taking over the Southwest girls program in his first year as head coach after a successful prep wrestling career and previously coaching boys teams, Lionel Cordova’s Southwest Eagles rocked the CIF D-II girls wrestling world with their fourth place finish.
“It was nice to get feedback from other coaches that we pretty much surprised them, but not to us,” Cordova said. “We went from two girls at the end of last season to having wrestle-offs between girls to go to the CIF meet, and we represented well.”
Southwest’s Hayden DeLong (133), the Eagles only veteran and senior, was their highest placer in taking second place, while freshman sister Makayla DeLong (237) placed fourth. Southwest’s Valeria Moreno (108) and Karen Molina (191) each won fifth place medals and Arely Garcia (172) took home sixth.
“Hayden is our only true returnee and so this team has come together and gelled and supported each other,” Cordova said. “The girls are reaping the rewards of all the work and they are already excited for next year. They are optimistic and we’ve started to peak lately.”
Central also cracked the top places for coach Bryan Sanchez behind their top three finishers: Myla Mora (191) in second and third place finishers Liliana Rodriguez (139) and Aubrei Beltran (145).
Imperial’s Jerry Barragan is the only Imperial Valley wrestling coach to handle both the boys and girls teams. The Imperial Tigers scored the majority of their sixth place team finish with points by second-placer and medalist Anjolie Fernandez (145) and fifth place finisher Isabel Cigarroa (103).
Also on Saturday at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley, the Calexico High Bulldogs competed in the CIF SDS population Division I girls meet finishing in 15th place out of 27 schools with a score of 42.0.
The Bulldogs’ Coach Alex Camarillo saw all four of his wrestlers score, with three garnering medals including third place finisher Melany Sanchez (191), fourth place Isis Dominguez (108), sixth place Lizbeth Amador (113), and Miriam Espino (133), with Espino scoring four points.
This week the CIF SDS boys teams will take center stage on Saturday, February 11, with teams and individuals competing in the D-II, D-III and D-IV. Brawley will host the D-III tournament.
