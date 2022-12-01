IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley Senior High School All-Star Volleyball game, which was hosted at Imperial Valley College gym on Monday, Nov. 28, took place for the first time since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grey team defeated the black team 3-1. The black team won the first set, and the grey team won the following three sets to win the game.
The grey team was coached by Holtville Head Coach Chelsey Strahm and Central Head Coach Yvanna Lopez. The team was made up of senior girls' volleyball players from Central, Holtville, and Southwest high schools.
Grey team members included Hope Jessee (Holtville), Sofie Irungaray (Holtville), Kalli Strahm (Holtville), Arielle Sotelo (Holtville), Kamryn Walker (Holtville), Skylar Hanson (Holtville), Helaina Boutwell (Central), Emily Lopez (Central), Heidy Mardueño (Southwest), Destiny Olivas (Southwest), Kimberley Alvarez (Southwest), Eva Ruvalcaba (Southwest), and Viviana Zuno (Southwest).
The black team was coached by Imperial Head Coach Jill Lerno and the Tigers’ assistant coach Mike Hallowell. The team included senior volleyball players from Imperial, Calexico, Brawley, and Calipatria.
The black team members included Cheney Gomez (Imperial), Alyssa Sanchez (Imperial), Brisa Necochea (Imperial), Melanie Jarvis (Imperial), Alexis Fernandez (Calexico), Daniela Sierra (Calexico), Alexia Iniguez (Calexico), Alexandra Lara (Calexico), Emmi Franco (Brawley), Julyssa Alvarez (Calipatria), Aylen Castro-Guillen (Calipatria), Itzel Granados (Calipatria), and Samantha Heredia (Calipatria).
No official scoring or statistics were taken during the game.
