IMPERIAL VALLEY – Following a busy two weeks of winter recess with mostly tournament play, the CIF-San Diego Section's Southeastern Conference boys and girls soccer teams have a relatively light schedule this week before breaking into league action next week.
For the 2022-2023 soccer season, the Southeastern Conference has added two former Manzanita League schools in both boys and girls soccer, welcoming the Borrego Springs High Rams and the West Shores High Wildcats.
West Shores High School is located in the northeast corner of Imperial County – their "shores" being that of the Salton Sea – and their games have been officiated by Imperial Valley Officials Association in most sports. Borrego Springs High School has competed in many sports with Calipatria and Vincent Memorial Catholic in the past, as all three were members of the Manzanita and/or Citrus West Leagues.
When league play begins next week, Borrego and West Shores will be members of the Desert League along with Calipatria, in boys soccer and with Southwest, Palo Verde and Vincent Memorial in girls soccer.
The addition of the two new Desert League schools has allowed the Southeastern Conference to realign the Imperial Valley League to resemble its 2019 alignment of Brawley, Calexico, Central, Holtville and Imperial in girls soccer, with Southwest boys soccer also playing in the IVL this season.
In boys non-league soccer action this week, on today, January 5, the Shamrocks of Yuma Catholic High School's (2-3-3) boys soccer team will be at Cal Jones Field in El Centro to take on the Central Spartans (4-3-5) at 6:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Brawley Wildcats (11-2-2) fresh off their championship finish in the Purple Division at the 44th Annual Grossmont Tournament last week, will be at Simpson-Shimamoto Field in Imperial to take on the Imperial Tigers (6-5-2) at 6:00 p.m.
On Friday, January 6, the Southwest Eagle boys soccer team (2-9-3) will travel to Yuma to face the Gila Ridge High Hawks (4-2) at 4:30 p.m. PST, while San Diego County's El Capitan High School Vaqueros (6-6-1) will play at Imperial at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday afternoon, January 7 will feature a battle of CIF SDS Division I schools here in the Valley, when the Steele Canyon High Cougars (4-4-1) visit Ward Field in Calexico to take on the Calexico Bulldogs (5-4-1) at 4:00 p.m.
The two teams met in December when Calexico defeated Steele Canyon 3-1 en route to winning the Premier Division of the 44th Annual Grossmont Tournament.
It is a relatively quiet week in Southeastern Conference non-league girls soccer action as many local teams competed last week at the Francis W. Parker Cup Tournament in San Diego.
The exception is Southwest's Eagle girls soccer team (2-10-3), who are busy this week with three matches, including two at home.
The Eagles opened the week losing to the visiting Calexico Bulldogs (6-4-2) by a score of 3-0 on Tuesday, January 3. Today, the Eagles will host Gila Ridge (5-0) at Freeway Stadium at 5:00 p.m. before taking to the road on Friday, January 6, to meet the Desert Mirage Lions (7-5) at 5:00 p.m. in Coachella.
Also today in girls soccer, the Brawley Wildcats (4-10-1) and Holtville Vikings (4-4) will meet up at Warne Field in Brawley at 6:00 p.m., while Centrals' girls (4-7-1) travel to Yuma for a match with Yuma Catholic (4-5) at 5:00 p.m. PST.
On Saturday, January 7, the Imperial Tigers (8-4-2) will travel to Chula Vista to meet the Olympian High Eagles (9-2-1) at 1:00 p.m.
