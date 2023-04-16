DALLAS – The first week of April, the Imperial Valley Under-12 Elite Academy boys soccer team made Valley soccer history as the first ever academy level team and the first to compete in a major tournament, finishing second at the prestigious Dallas Cup.
The Dallas Cup is an invitation-only tournament, assuring a high standard of competition for all participating teams which, historically, consists of about 40% international teams, 40% state-side teams, and 20% local teams.
The IV U-12 Elite Academy team, managed by Elizabeth Lopez, is the first known Imperial Valley team to receive an invitation to the Dallas Cup, having reached academy status this year playing under the umbrella of the So Cal Elite FC and being listed as the SoCal Elite FC-Imperial Valley B11 EA.
“When we joined the academies league this year our home pitch became Chino, and we play away but we needed to do that to get better,” IV U-12 Elite Academy Coach Rafael Contreras said. “We have now gone to majors in Las Vegas and Phoenix as an academy team and won, but for the Dallas Cup you submit your record and they invite you so it was an honor just to go.”
The IV U-12 Elite Academy proved to be more than just honored as under Contreras – who coaches the IVC men's soccer team and the Southwest High boys varsity – and assistant coach Victor Dominguez, the team made the finals of the 9-on-9 U-12 pool play and winner-advance format.
Among the strategic decisions the IV Elite team made was to employ an alignment that played to the team's strengths, where they utilized two forwards, Rafa Contreras and Gael Medina, four mid-fielders, two defenders, and a goalkeeper.
“We play with a dual-sweeper system," Contreras said. "Miguel Aguayo takes attacks from the right and Julian Serrano takes the left side and the other one drops back and fronts Victor Dominguez our keeper,” he said, explaining that the sweepers are not the only overlapping pieces in the IV U-12 Elite’s game plan.
“With two defenders it allows us to have four midfielders to control the middle, with two moving up when we attack and two dropping back when we are defending,” he said.
At the Dallas Cup, the IV Elite finished Pool C play with a 2-0-1 record in what was regarded as the U-12’s 'group of death,' which included North Texas’ sixth-ranked Solar FC, Roots SC ranked twentieth in South Texas and Gavilanes FC, an All-Star team from the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico.
The tournament people we were in "el grupo de la muerte"' and in the first half to Solarwe were down 2-0, we were nervous and they were picked to win it and they were tentative,” Contreras said.
“In the second half we played with confidence, Contreras and Medina scored, and we had a chance to win but tied 2-2.”
Having played perhaps the strongest team in Pool C, the IV Elite then downed Roots FC by a score of 3-1, putting them in a do-or-die match against Gavilanes, each having to win to go to the single-elimination part of the tournament as either group champion or as a wild card.
“It was a great match," Contreras said. "Both teams were fighting for the ball and we took a 1-0 lead when Medina scored, but they tied it before the half. In the second half, Contreras scored to give us the win.”
The IV Elite moved on to the quarterfinals to face NTH NASA Pre ECNL Ma, the top-ranked team U-12 team in the State of Georgia.
IV scored first behind a goal by Medina but found themselves tied when NTH NASA scored at end of extra time, before winning 4-1 on penalty kicks.
“Dominguez was our hero,” Contreras said. “By stopping their first three PK attempts, he gave us momentum, ... Contreras and two defenders, Serrano and Alberto Aguilar,” converted their chances.
In the Dallas Cup semi-finals, the IV Elite met with another Solar FC U-12 team, this one from Southern Texas, and Medina again scored while Dominguez and the defense pitched the shut-out for a 1-0 victory.
“They were confident but playing hard and they were fighting for balls, going hard for 50-50 balls and winning them,” Contreras said. “I told them we needed to pressure them and not let them control the ball and we did ... we only had three shots but we converted the one we needed.”
The Dallas Cup U-12 final pitted the IV Elite against FC Dallas 2011 North Academy, the host club, which is part of the development program from the MLS FC Dallas.
“Four of their coaches are professional players and this was a select team of all the FC Dallas academies,” Contreras, said whose team plays against the likes of the LA Galaxy and LA FC academy teams.
The IV Elite went up 1-0 at halftime using Daniel Gallegos as a decoy on attack and getting a goal by Medina, but eventually lost despite using an insider.
“I had a player who could not make the trip and so we had a loaner player, Cole Childers from FC Dallas, and he knew the team and that helped,” Contreras said, “but in the end they countered everything we tried. They wore us down and won 3-1,” he said.
