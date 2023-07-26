The ZT Prospects-Imperial Valley Under-12 youth travel baseball team competed at the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament between July 4 through 10, compiling an overall 6-2 record in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The ZT Prospects-IV played in their scheduled five pool play games at the 84-team tournament compiling a 4-1 record, then going 2-1 in the single-elimination tournament.
“We absolutely felt we could compete and the kids showed up and they played at their best," ZT Prospect-IV Manager Renato Montaño said. “The team that beat us in pool play went on to win the entire tournament and they played well but our kids worked hard against them.”
The ZT Prospects-Imperial Valley opened pool play with a 16-9 victory over the Prodigy Baseball team out of Florida, then suffered their lone loss, falling by a score of 13-1 to South Carolina’s Young Guns Red.
The Prospects bounced back, finishing pool play with three straight wins over two days, downing Illinois’ Mokena Blaze by a score of 14-11, the Marucci Elite of Texas 18-6, and crushing Michigan’s Brighton Bulldogs by a score of 21-3.
“We hit 23 home runs, it was a little league field and the ball flew but we were hitting the ball hard,” Montaño said. “We had a team batting average of .440 and an on-base percentage of .522 ... it didn’t matter who the other team was or how big or fast they were ... it was impressive to see.”
The ZT Prospects-IV then entered the Cooperstown Dreams Park’s Team Single Elimination Tournament tied with fifteen teams who had 4-1 pool play records. The Prospects were seeded 24 out of 84 teams based on runs allowed per game (8.39), which was the official tie-breaker.
The ZT Prospects-IV opened play by defeating Illinois' 82nd-seeded Cangelosi Sparks by a score of 15-3, following that with a 19-7 victory over 64th-seeded Orinda, California, and, ultimately, being eliminated by the 9th-seeded Farm System Prospects of Louisiana by a close 10-7 score.
Prior to the start of pool play in Cooperstown individual competitions were held for players, where ZT-Prospects-IV Melky Marquez slugged three home runs in the "King of Swat" homerun derby competition where Marquez tied for 10th place overall.
“The adrenalin was high all week and they brought the fire from our previous tournament two weeks before in Murrieta,” Montaño said. “Even though we are a travel team, it was by far the biggest stage they had been on, and they responded.”
Unlike Little League, travel teams play year-round, and the ZT Prospects-Imperial Valley are no exception.
“We took two weeks off for the kids and the families after the trip and we are back practicing,” Montano said. “We play in a tournament in mid-August and it’s a year-round commitment.”
For a team where many of the players have been together since they were five years old, the next two years will be a transition from boyhood to manhood as their Pony League tournament fields expand.
“This coming year we’re moving up to the U-13, so the bases are moving from the bases being 70 to 80 feet and the pitchers' mound from 50 to 54 feet,” Montaño said. “Then when we become U-14’s it’s the regulation diamond.”
