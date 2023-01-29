IMPERIAL – For a high school basketball coach who recently reached the milestone of 400 career wins that few probably ever dream of, Imperial High School's girls basketball coach, Rich Ponchione, is, as always, more focused on the next game than his own milestone it seems.
“I knew going into the season I was getting near 400 wins, but I wasn’t sure until I was asked about it,” Ponchione said, adding that after 23 years the record is a little bit mysterious. “I went back but could not find all my scorebooks and I could not remember my first year, so I went to the library to look in the yearbook and my record wasn’t in the 2001 annual.”
“Without the first year, I’m at 410 wins right now but the first couple of seasons were tough,” Ponchione said. “I think we only won eight games my first year and I’m not sure which team it was we beat … it might have been near the end of last season.”
Currently sporting an overall 19-4 record for the 2022-23 season – including a 4-0 start to defending the Tigers Imperial Valley League Title – Ponchione allows himself to appreciate the milestone but remains in the moment.
“Looking back, in 2015-16 we went 28-4, and in 2016-17 we went 27-2 ... reflecting back pretty that’s impressive,” Ponchione said. “It was on my mind and I knew it was close but forgot about it until this season … and it’s not important right now, this season is what’s important.”
If Ponchione were to look back, he would see not just 400-plus wins, he would see the success of a system that started with his taking the position of “coach” when he arrived at Frank Wright Middle School from Pennsylvania in the mid-1990s.
"I began coaching at Frank Wright… my principal asked if I liked sports and I said 'yes I love sports,'" Ponchione said. "Little did I know that I was going to coach everything.”
“In the fall it was seventh and eighth grade grade girls volleyball, then boys basketball, and after Christmas girls basketball, and in the spring track,” he said.
When Ponchione moved to the high school, his former players were waiting with a plan.
“After five years I moved to the high school and Imperial needed a girls basketball coach, so my eighth graders from the year before came and asked me to coach,” Ponchione said. “And you can’t say ‘no’ to kids who want to play for you … that’s when I started to get serious about basketball.”
Not only did Ponchione begin reading up on coaching hoops and attending coaching clinics, he also decided the basketball program needed to buy-in to a new culture.
“When I took over we hardly had any girls in the system and they only showed up for the season … it was like a hobby to them,“ Ponchione said. “I thought we would never get better that way … so I got together with some other Valley coaches and we started a summer league and then I started a fall program and it definitely raised the level of play.”
How much did the Tigers improve?
According to Maxpreps.com which has kept records since 2004-2005 season, Ponchione’s record for the next three seasons was 45-37 overall while going 11-7 in the Desert League, which at the time consisted of CIF’s population-based divisional era of Calipatria, Holtville, Palo Verde, and Imperial.
Then the ‘system’ kicked into high gear between the 2008-09 and the 2019-20, and just before COVID-19 interrupted whatever student-athletes knew as ‘normal,’ Ponchione’s Tigers complied a 280-99 overall record and an astounding 77-1 Desert League mark, including 11 straight championships.
“I’m not sure when we won our first Desert League game but it was probably the fourth or fifth year we started to compete,” Ponchione said, understating his accomplishments included a 69-31 record against the then Imperial Valley League schools (Brawley, Calexico, Central and Southwest) before the Tigers joined the IVL in 2020.
Thinking that Ponchione’s basketball machine consists only of the players at Imperial High School would be to miss a very important cog. He is still coaching at Frank Wright Middle School and developing players to move up.
“I’m still the Frank Wright coach after 27 years and I didn’t envision myself being there now,” Ponchione said, who splits the day into two practices.
“They changed the junior high season to the start with the high school season so both are going now … there is tremendous value in getting the girls committed early to the program and it’s the core of our high school program," he said.
When asked if there was a number of wins that would trigger retirement, Ponchione was quick to reiterate that wins was not the focus of his coaching career.
“I’ve never had a number," he said. "People assume I’m leaving because I have great team this year but that’s not true."
"As long as I’m healthy enough to coach and I’m enjoying it and believe I’m helping the kids, I’ll be here,” Ponchione said.
