Keren Hogue is taking advantage of her fifth year of college basketball.
The Imperial High School graduate is in her third season with San Diego Christian College after competing two years for Imperial Valley College.
The 5-foot-9 senior is playing for a new coaching staff in her final season. A captain for a second consecutive season, she started 50 of the 54 games she played in three years as a Hawk. Though listed on the roster as a guard, Hogue said she is more of a small forward.
Through 19 games, Hogue averaged 8.6 points, fifth on the team, and reached double figures five times. She had 24 points for her San Diego Christian College during a loss to Antelope Valley, when she led all players in scoring.
Her role is slightly different as she adjusts to a new offensive scheme.
"We have a lot of different plays now, what suits best for our players," Hogue said. "I'm looking a little more for shooting and passing."
"I've improved in shooting the ball more," she said. "I've always been a driver. I shoot more threes now, which I never did before."
She led the team by averaging 3.4 assists per game, a career high, and had a career-best seven assists during a January loss. She averaged 4.5 rebounds.
Hogue said her last year at Imperial Valley College and first year at San Diego Christian have been her most rewarding seasons.
She averaged 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in earning all-Pacific Coast Athletic Conference first-team honors during the 2018-19 season, when IVC was conference co-champion.
She earned all-Golden State Athletic Conference recognition her first season for the Hawks, when she averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
"The conference I'm in here is a very tough conference. I play these girls ranked in the nation or professionals in their country," she said. "I never thought I would play basketball for this long. The accomplishments I have achieved have been awesome."
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Bella Rebollar is a freshman sprinter for Chapman University. She competed for Brawley Union High School.
BASEBALL
Out of El Centro's Southwest High School, sophomore pitcher Danny Ramirez allowed five hits and two earned runs in three innings of relief for Kansas Wesleyan University. The right-hander did not factor in the decision.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
