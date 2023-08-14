Inaugural IVL Girls Flag Football Carnival gets underway Tuesday

EL CENTRO – Reacting to the quickly-changing fall prep sports landscape, Central Union High School has announced the first ever 2023 IVL Girls Flag Football Carnival to be played Tuesday, August 15 at Cal Jones Field beginning at 6:00 p.m.
The event features free admission with seating available in the bleachers. Central is asking fans to refrain from bringing outside food or drink into the stadium as the snack bar will be open.
After hosting the Imperial Valley Football Coaches Association’s annual tackle football carnival on August 11, jumping in and sponsoring the inaugural Flag Football Carnival made sense to the Spartans.
“We’re just trying to get them into game-time mode,” Central Athletic Director Josh Wise said. “This is all new to everyone and we feel it’s a good chance for the girls to begin getting experience against other teams.”
The format will be the same as with the IVFCA and other tackle football scrimmages with two teams scrimmaging on 40-yard fields, then rotating among the now five and projected six teams.
Brawley, Holtville, Southwest, and Vincent Memorial Catholic are slated to join the Spartans, who are looking to add another squad.
“We have five teams and everyone plays two scrimmages, so they’ll be plenty of football,” Wise said. “There will be 20-minute halves so the scrimmages will be the equivalent of the girls playing a regular flag game.”
Opening up Cal Jones Field for flag football comes at a busy time for Central as all of the Southeastern Conference’s flag football team athletic directors find more added to a generally full plate.
“We are generally busy enough with fall sports this time of year,” Wise said. “Now we mix in flag games on Monday and Thursdays and it adds a lot more to our plates as we need officials, ticket-takers, security, chains … all the things we do for tackle football.”
Another reason Central stepped up to host the Carnival is their perceived overall need to get as many teams as possible on the same page as quickly as possible.
“We have a situation where all the rules are new rules to all of us versus tackle football, and so the referees will be there to get everyone on the same page,” Wise said.
Towards that end, the Imperial Valley Football Referees Association will be out in full force at the carnival and throughout the flag season despite an ongoing shortage.
“As a matter of fact, all officials will be at the girls flag carnival,” IVFOA President John Seamen said. “For some officials only Sunday and Tuesday nights might be off this season.”
According to Seaman, all assigned referees have been certified for the 2023 season in both tackle and flag football, and the association has its first female member in Vanessa Villareal who, in addition to flag and youth football, will also officiate volleyball this fall.
“This, in my mind, opens the door for females,” Wise said. “I would hope that we would have women involved in coaching and officiating, not just flag but also tackle football, and be role models for the girls who are playing.”
In addition to the Central Carnival, the rapidly developing new sport of flag football will see a number of non-league games played over the next few weeks between IVL opponents such as this Thursday, August 17's game where Southwest High will host Holtville at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile on Monday, August 21, Central will host Brawley at Cal Jones Field in non-league flag football games in a JV-Varsity double-header, with games at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Imperial Valley Flag Football league will open on Monday, September 11, with Central again hosting Brawley in a JV-Varsity double-header. In addition, Southwest will be traveling to Holtville for a 7:00 p.m. varsity game.
