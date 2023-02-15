Inclement weather causes schedule changes for local athletic teams

IMPERIAL VALLEY – On Tuesday, February 14 local athletic departments were impacted by inclement weather in Imperial Valley and San Diego counties, which led to postponing basketball and soccer games to Wednesday, February 15.
The sole exception was the seventh-seeded Calexico High School girls soccer team, who hosted the ten-seed, Canyon Hills High School, in an opening round CIF Division IV match.
“At the end of the day, it is all about being flexible and maintaining the safety of the students, coaches, and parents/guardians who come down to support," said Central Union High Athletic Director Joshua Wise, "and we did not want or need to put any of those lives in danger.”
The Spartans boys basketball team was set to host West Hills on Valentine's Day but will now be tipping off today, Wednesday, February 15 at 5 p.m. The boys game will be followed by the Central girls basketball team hosting Hilltop High School at 7 p.m.
“Here at Central we have been in a position where we have had to cancel games, so we understand it comes from unforeseen circumstances, and it will work out to have a double header,” Wise said.
The only challenge it poses for teams who were scheduled to play today is that the winners from today's boys games will have one less day to prepare for their match up on Friday, Wise said.
CIF San Diego Section boys basketball quarterfinals matches are scheduled for Friday, February 17.
The Brawley Wildcats, Calexico Bulldogs, Calipatria Hornets, and Palo Verde Yellow Jackets boys basketball teams – all of which had road games scheduled in San Diego County – had their games rescheduled their games to today, Wednesday, February 15.
“We got reports of the weather and because of how slippery that can be it was just not the best circumstances for our student-athletes to travel in," said Brawley Union High Athletic Director Billy Brewer. "Safety is the main concern and we will make the trip today.”
The Calexico Bulldogs will take on San Diego High School in San Diego, while the Brawley Wildcats will take on Clairemont High. The Calipatria Hornets will face off against San Diego's High Tech High, while the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets will see action against Chula Vista’s St. Joseph’s Academy.
Soccer matches postponed to Wednesday, February 15 include the Imperial Tigers against Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley at 4:30 p.m.
Local boys basketball games postponed to today, February 15, include Vincent Memorial hosting Chula Vista's Sweetwater High School at 4:30 p.m., while the Imperial Tigers boys basketball team welcomes San Diego's fourteenth-seeded Southwest High at 7 p.m.
Schools may agree to change the starting times, so it is suggested that those planning to attend check with the host school for official start times.
