IMPERIAL- On Thursday night, the Imperial Tigers football team hosted the Holtville Vikings in the annual Imperial Valley Classic game, a game that served as the Tigers’ Homecoming celebration. With a long history, both teams were eager to take the field and compete. Once all the plays were over, the Tigers walked off the field, with a 41-7 win over the Vikings.
The first half started with the Tigers asserting their dominance by first getting on the board with a field goal from senior kicker Ethan Gonzalez. Then, the Tiger defense followed up with a touchdown as senior linebacker Pablo Moreno capitalized on the Vikings' fumble and ran it in for the first touchdown of the night. The Tiger offense used it as momentum and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. Followed by another field goal by Gonzalez, the Tigers went into the half with a 27-0 lead.
Coming out of the half, the Tigers came out with an unstoppable determination to protect their home turf. During the third quarter, they added another two touchdowns to the board and started the fourth quarter with a 41-7 lead. Despite the score, the Vikings did not give up as junior quarterback Bryce Buscaglia found just enough space to run in a 5-yard touchdown with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings entered the game with a mentality that centered around an unwavering desire to compete. Head coach Jason Turner shares how the goal is to keep pushing forward, even when times are tough.
“We were focused on finishing to the end and keep going…effort and attitude, that is what we can control. Over the last few games, we have improved on that front, and it will soon translate in other ways,” said Turner.
As the game approached its end, the Tigers earned a victory and improved their overall record to 6-1.
For Imperial head coach David Shaw, the preparation leading up to the high-anticipated game revolved around maintaining momentum from week to week and continuing to improve every aspect of their game.
“Our defense executed their game plan, the offense completed their assignments, and our special teams were phenomenal…the win was a team effort from the players to our coaching staff, we did the work in practice, and it paid off,” said Shaw.
Leading the Tigers' offensive roster was senior quarterback Christopher Tiernan, who finished with 88 passing yards, and senior running back Seth Shaw, who finished with 68 rushing yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive end, Joell Villa-Campos finished with eight tackles, followed by Julian Jimenez, who added seven tackles.
Right behind both was senior Zach Ray, who finished with six tackles. Ray highlights how the team is a unit that understands each individual has their role and takes it on with great pride.
“Defense came up with a big touchdown, but our focus was on the little things and completing our assignments….our goal is to stay consistent, work together, and keep the momentum going,” said Ray.
Understanding their duty on the team is essential, and for kicker Ethan Gonzalez this means being dependable. As a third-year starter, Gonzalez welcomed the opportunity to put his team on the board.
“It is all about getting my team on a roll and helping where I can, whether that is setting up the defense or giving the offense that extra point…but a lot of credit also goes to the holder and snapper who pull me up when I am down,” said Gonzalez.
Both teams will return to the field on Friday as the Tigers host Brawley and the Vikings host Palo Verde.
