EL CENTRO — The IVL Championship came to a close Wednesday afternoon with the Vincent Memorial Scots Catalina Uribe being named IVL singles champion, and doubles duo Greta Gudino and Valentina Falla winning the IVL doubles championship.
Uribe did not have a great start to the day. After being down by three against teammate Romina Rodriguez, in the semi-final, Uribe had to fight to stay in the game.
“After being down, I knew I had to focus on calming myself down and taking it one point at a time,” Uribe said.
Uribe entered the season intending to make it to the IVL finals and she was successful.
Uribe is moving on to CIF in the singles category, along with fellow Scots Romina Villareal and Romina Rodriguez. Guadalupe Campos will be representing the Calexico Bulldogs, while Christine Murphy will be playing for the Southwest Eagles.
Coming in behind Uribe was Villareal, who said playing singles in the IVL championship was a switch-up for her.
"It was a bit of a surprise," Villareal said, "but playing singles was always a goal, so when the opportunity to compete as a singles player came up I could not turn it down."
Villareal did not have much time to prepare since the decision was made on the spur of the moment, yet the Scot remained competitive throughout the two-day tournament.
"The match was all about playing my game," she said, "which includes moving my opponent across the court and finding any open spaces where to attack."
In addition to Gudino and Falla, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots will have Yvonne Villalobos and Romina Trejo playing doubles, along with Ana Paula Uro and Isabella Lopez-Portillo , all of which will be moving on to the CIF double competition.
Gudino also went into the match with a few changes, competing with a different partner than usual.
“We focused on making good contact with every ball and not getting so stressed over every point,” Gudino said. “Today our serving was really good but our main goal was to play our hardest.”
Gudino’s longevity in the sport has taught her the importance of adaptability and versatility, a trait that carried the Scots through the IVL championship.
Gudino's doubles partner, Valentina Falla, started the season with the goal of reaching the IVL Finals, and did not give up until the final point was played.
“We had really good communication and we were good at picking each other up throughout the match,” Falla said. “We started the match with a winning mentality, and we remained positive throughout each set.”
The Bulldogs will have duo Samantha Alvarez and Alexa Gastelum, while the Eagles have Rianna Martinez and Montserrat Chen move on to the CIF doubles competition.
Going into the team tournament, the Scots are looking to change last year's narrative as they finished as runners-up in 2021.
“We are looking forward to competing as a team and are working hard to keep the momentum going,” Uribe said. “For me, it is about staying consistent in practice and not getting down on myself.”
As a team, the Scots will move on to the Division I CIFSDS team tournament on Oct. 25th at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego.
The players will return to the court on Oct. 31 to compete in the CIFSDS tournament at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego.
