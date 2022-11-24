Wrestler Donovan Johnston placed well in his college debut.
The freshman out of Holtville High School competed in the 133-pound class for Northwestern College (Iowa) at the Oct. 29 York Open, which is for freshmen and sophomores only.
He finished with a 2-2 record, good for fourth place. He won by a 10-3 decision in the championship first round and by a 3-2 decision in the championship second round.
One of 14 freshmen on the roster, Johnston lost a 7-4 decision in the next round and lost by a fall in the third-place match.
“I did pretty good, especially for the first time,” Johnston said. “Some of the rules are a little different.”
He got a feel for how the referees make calls, such as for stalling and out of bounds.
He said he is among five – including two starters from last year’s team – competing to start in the 133 class.
In his second tournament he lost by decision, won by a fall and lost by a major decision.
“I know I can do better,” he said. “I’m definitely excited and proud of how I’ve done.”
He has relied on positioning to keep him in matches. “It’s gonna be a fight every single match,” he said.
“Wrestling on my feet; I’m going to try and stay out of certain positions,” Johnston, who stands at 5-foot-5, said. “I’m pretty quick. That’s what really helps me for sure. I’m able to get to the legs and finish some takedowns.”
As of Nov. 5, he had nine takedowns, making him second among the freshmen.
Citing the neutral position as his strength, he realizes the importance of staying aggressive the duration of the bout.
“(I’m) trying to score points all seven minutes,” he said. “The second you let up, they’re going to get on you.”
More men’s
wrestling
Vanguard University’s Omar Rosas won 8-3 in the 165-pound class against Snow College. The sophomore, a Central Union High School grad, won by a fall against New Mexico Highlands.
Men’s cross
country
Sophomore Alan Jimenez was fifth among San Diego Mesa College’s entries in the Southern California Regional Championship 4-mile race. The former Holtville Viking placed 14th overall, helping the team win its third consecutive title.
Nathan Garcia was third among California State University, Monterey Bay runners in the California Collegiate Athletic Association 8K. He is from Southwest High of El Centro.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.