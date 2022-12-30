Holtville High School Viking Kamryn Walker reached 1,000 career points during a non-league match up against Lincoln High School at the El Cajon Valley Brave Winter Classic Basketball Tournament. Walker finished the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. The Viking currently sits at career 1068 points, 405 rebounds, and 341 steals.
Throughout the Viking’s four-year varsity career, Walker has played 74 games and is averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 steals, and 3.9 assists per game. The senior currently leads the team in points, assists, and steals per game.
This season Walker has made 24 three-pointers and free throws so far, after scoring 60 three-pointers and 46 free throws last season. Across the 11 games played so far this season, Walker is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and five assists and steals per game. Walker had a season-high of 27 points, six rebounds, six assist during the Vikings’ 62-37 win over Palo Verde High School.
During the 24 games played throughout the 2021-2022 season, the Vikings Girls’ Basketball team averaged 16.8 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 steals, and 4.5 assists per game. Walker finished the season with 402 points, with 148 field goals made.
Walker finished her sophomore season with 170 points despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Walker finished her freshman varsity season with 316 points.
Walker and the Vikings will return to the court today, Friday, December 30, as they tip-off in the Gold Crown Holiday Basketball Tournament. The location and start time of the Gold Crown tournament information was still “TBD” by press time.
