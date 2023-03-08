SAN FRANCISCO – In late February, four local youth boxers participated in The Beautiful Brawlers International Women’s wrestling Tournament in San Francisco, California.
Kathia Estrada, Sophia Arizaga, Angely Guerrero, and Naimmah Muñoz represented La Familia Boxing Club of Calexico at the wrestling tournament in San Francisco, according to a press release by the boxing club.
Estrada, who is 11 years old, came home as a champion in her respective division for the second year in a row, according to the release.
Sixteen-year-old Muñoz returned a Novice champion, while 13-year-old Guerrero earned second place. Eleven-year-old Arizaga also finished second ain her respective division, per the release.
“They worked very hard for eight weeks, training Monday through Saturday, in preparation for this important tournament,” La Familia Boxing Club said in the release.
“The girls represented the Imperial Valley and the La Familia Boxing Club in this important tournament,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.