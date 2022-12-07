CALEXICO – The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Lady Scots Basketball team hosted the Brawley Union High School Wildcats for their first preseason match of the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday, December 6.
The Lady Scots defeated the Wildcats 66-42, led by sophomore Dafne Borunda who added 18 points, four assists, and four steals to the Vincent win.
“This was a big win and test for us,” said Lady Scots’ first-year Head Coach Sabino Martinez. “We were able to capitalize on our strengths and it showed us what we can accomplish this season.”
The Lady Scots Daniela Ortega finished with 17 points and two assists, followed by Renata Lopez who contributed 16 points.
Unlike the 2021-2022 season, the two CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools will not be meeting again this season. The Wildcats won each of the five meetings and finished 14-11 overall and 3-5 in Imperial Valley League play in the previous season.
Despite having had a winless ‘21-’22 season, the Lady Scots have strong technique and endless potential to improve this season, said Coach Martinez.
“This season we are hoping to build strong chemistry and build on the girls’ technical skills,” Martinez said. “As a group they have playing experience, and we hope to continue building it over the coming season.”
The Scots have moved to the Desert League, where they will compete alongside the Calipatria Hornets, Palo Verde Yellow Jackets, and the Southwest Eagles.
The Brawley Wildcats remain part of the Imperial Valley League, which includes the Central Spartans, Holtville Vikings, Calexico Bulldogs, and Imperial Tigers.
The two have also experienced divisional changes, as the Wildcats have moved from Division IV to Division III, and the Lady Scots have moved from Division III to Division IV.
The Vincent Memorial Lady Scots (5-0) will return to the court today as they travel to take on the Vikings at 7 p.m. in Holtville.
The Brawley Wildcats (4-7) will take the court tomorrow, Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m. as they take on Yuma Catholic High School in Yuma, Arizona.
