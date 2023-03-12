BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High School (BUHS) baseball team honored local Imperial Valley law enforcement officials and personnel before their non-league game against Central Union High School earlier this week.
The event recognized the following organizations: Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Centro Sector, Imperial County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol El Centro Area, Imperial County District Attorney's Office, Imperial, El Centro, and Brawley Police departments, the City of Brawley's mayor, and public relations personnel.
“It is very important for us at BUHS to have a strong, working relationship with our law enforcement agencies and officials, and look forward to honoring them,” BUHS Athletic Director Billy Brewer said.
"This event marked the second of its kind, and we are hoping to make this an annual event," Brewer said.
The BUHS baseball team sported black jerseys in support of the event.
BUHS baseball Head Coach Pedro Carranza addressed the crowd emphasizing the important role officials play in the community.
“Our local law enforcement officials put their lives on the line every day, so we find it essential to recognize how their sacrifices, hard work, and commitment allow us to live in a safe community,” Carranza said.
The appreciation event was followed by a rivalry game against BUHS and Central Union, their first and only match up of the season. The Wildcats defeated the Spartans, 5-3, after scoring runs in the first, fourth, and sixth innings.
The Spartans scored their first run of the game in the fifth inning and followed it up with two more scores in the sixth.
The long-time rivals will not see any league action against each other as the Wildcats will play in the Imperial Valley League alongside Southwest, Imperial, and Calexico, while the Spartans compete in the Desert League against Holtville, Palo Verde and Calipatria.
The Brawley Wildcats will be back on the diamond on Tuesday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. as they take on Fallbrook on the road.
The Central Spartans will return to the mound on Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m. as they take on Lee Williams High School in tournament play, in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.