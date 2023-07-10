LITTLE LEAGUE: El Centro All-Stars advance in District 22 Section 7 tourney, trounce Lakeside 14-0

JAMUL – The California Little League District 22 Junior Division Champion El Centro All-Stars won their consolation bracket game here Sunday to remain alive in Little League's Western Regional Sectional Section 7 double-elimination All-Star Tournament.
After dropping their opening round game on Saturday to District 42’s Parkview Little League juniors by a score of 3-1, the El Centro Junior All-Stars bounced back on Sunday morning with a 14-0 win over District 41’s Lakeside American juniors.
On Sunday morning July 9, the El Centro All-Stars received it’s second consecutive strong pitching performance as Gael Chavez started for the District 22 Champs and threw four shutout innings.
Saturday night’s pitcher, El Centro All-Star Ramon Madrid, added a shut-out inning of relief as the game was called after five innings due to the tournament’s 10-run rule.
“The El Centro bats woke up on Sunday in a big way and we are still fighting to win the Section,” El Centro Little League President Ivan Murrillo said.
El Centro scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning when Hury Luna scored on a balk and Ricardo Miranda walked to force in a run with the bases loaded.
A perfect bunt single by Freddy "Lil' Fred" Terrazas. to lead off the bottom of the third inning ignited a 12-run rally for the El Centro All-Stars.
The inning saw the Lakeside American pitcher again load the bases followed by a balk, scoring Gael Chavez, a walk forced in another run then an error scored Terrazas, giving El Centro a 5-0 lead.
Later in the inning, a single to right field by Alan Arenas scored Madrid while Ivan Romero had a two-run single, and Chavez and Fernando Rivera each added a single and an RBI to the El Centro cause.
The victory puts the El Centro Junior All-Stars in the Section 7 tournament’s consolation bracket single elimination final game against District 66’s Spring Valley Little League at the host District 41’s Jamul Little League field today, Monday, July 10, at 5:00 p.m.
