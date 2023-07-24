Little League season comes to a close

The gloves of members of the El Centro Little League Junior All-Stars lie on the field at the 2023 Southern California Junior League Baseball Championship Tournament following their elimination on Friday night, July 21. The idle gloves reflect the conclusion of Little League District 22's All-Star, Section 7 and Southern California tournaments coming to an end this month after a 2023 Little League season that began in February.

Our congratulations go out to all the District 22 teams and a story looking back on this summer's all-star tournaments will run in tomorrow's edition.