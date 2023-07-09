IMPERIAL VALLEY – California Little League's Western Regional Sectional Section 7 All-Star Tournament action on four levels began this weekend and continues through the week for the four all-star teams representing local Little League District 22.
On Saturday afternoon July 8, in Junior All-Star Tournament action hosted by District 41’s Jamul Little League, the District 22 All-Stars from the El Centro Little League lost to District 42’s Parkview Little League juniors by a score of 3-1.
“There were some of them back from a travel team tournament in Florida and they were a little jet-lagged,” El Centro Little League President Ivan Murrillo said. “Ramon Madrid pitched and kept them in the game.”
For the game, Madrid had three strikeouts, surrendered three hits and two errors, costing the El Centro All-Star’s two runs, while offensively, El Centro only managed three hits including a single by Jose Salcido in the first inning.
El Centro’s lone run came in the top of the third when Athzel Gonzalez singled and then was sacrificed to second by Ivan Romero, scoring on a solid single to left-center field by Madrid.
The El Centro Junior All-Stars will continue in Section 7 action at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, in a consolation bracket game in the double-elimination All-Star tournament against District 41’s Lakeside American juniors in Jamul.
Later this week, Valley baseball fans will have the opportunity to watch Little League Under 10 All-Star tournament as the Brawley Little League will be hosting the U-10 Section 7 tournament.
As District-22 U-10 All-Star champions, Brawley will truly be the ‘home’ team with the opening rounds beginning with two games on Saturday, July 15, and two more on Sunday, July 16, being played at 7:00 p.m. on the East and West fields at Brawley’s Volunteer Park.
Being at home may prove to be an advantage for the Brawley All-Stars as most District 22 champions must travel for consecutive days to San Diego but will nonetheless be facing tough competition, opening the tournament with District 66 representing San Diego’s South Bay Area.
“Next we host the Section 7 which Districts 41, 42, and 66, and they are big districts and we have our work cut out for us,” said Brawley All-Star manager Bobby Fierro after his team punched their ticket to the Section 7 Tournament. “I told the team that they’re 10-year-olds just like you and this is who we'll always be facing over the next few years in competitions, so be ready.”
Also beginning this week will be the District 22 Major Division (Under-12) Champion El Centro All-Stars as they open Section 7 tournament play. The U-12’s are the only age group with the potential to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania later this summer,.
The U-12 El Centro All-Stars will travel to tournament host District 66’s Eastlake Little League in Chula Vista on July 15 to face versus the District 41 champion, who will be representing San Diego’s East County. The match up will be at 1:00 p.m. with a game to follow on July16.
