BRAWLEY – The District-22 Under 10 All-Star Brawley Little League Champions will be the ‘home’ team for the California Little League's Western Regional Sectional Section 7 U-10 All-Star Tournament, whose opening rounds began with two games on Saturday night, July 15.
The games were originally scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. before the weekend's heat advisory prompted tournament officials to designate the start time to 8:00 p.m. for all games this week on the East and West fields at Brawley’s Volunteer Park.
Two more games are scheduled for Sunday, July 16 in the double-elimination U-10 All Star tournament, one in the winners bracket and an elimination game in the consolation bracket.
The Brawley U-10 All-Stars opened on Saturday night, July 15, against District 41’s Santee National All-Stars, while District 66’s Lemon Grove played District 42’s Sweetwater Valley.
The Brawley Section 7 tournament is just one of two Little League Western Regional Sectional Section 7 All-Star Tournaments this week as the Under 12 El Centro All-Stars in the U-12 tournament will be hosted by District 66’s Eastlake Little League in Chula Vista.
On Saturday, the El Centro U-12 All-Stars dropped their opening Section 7 game to the District 41 champion Alpine American Little League, representing San Diego’s East County, by a score of 12-0.
“It’s been about two weeks since we won the D-22 tournament and they were little rusty,” El Centro Little League president Ivan Murrillo said. “Then they lost their starting pitcher in the first inning to elbow pain so that, because of the pitch-count rule, changed the plan.”
The El Centro U-12’s will play in a consolation bracket do-or-die game Sunday morning, July 16 , at 10 a.m. in Chula Vista against District 66’s Spring Valley All-Stars. Spring Valley lost Saturday to host District 42’s Eastlake, 22-2.
It will be an uphill battle for the El Centro U-12’s as they will have to win-out the rest of the tournament, but for inspiration they just need to look at the example of the El Centro Junior All-Stars last week.
After losing their opening game of the Section 7 All-Star Tournament last weekend, the Junior All-Stars won two consolation-bracket games and then won two championship games against the Parkview All-stars to claim the Section 7 crown.
The El Centro Junior All-Stars will now represent both District 22 and Section 7 at the 2023 Southern California Junior League Baseball Championship Tournament, hosted by Little League District 72 in Norco.
El Centro’s Juniors will open play on Wednesday, July 19, against the winner of Section 8 (Hesperia National from District 49) and Section 6 (Oceanside Valley from District 32) at El Cerrito Sports Park at 6:30 p.m.
“We have researched and know that the Brawley Juniors won Section 7 in 1992, but we’re not sure since then," Murrillo said. "It’s been a while and the boys excited and they want to make some more history.”
“They are a tight group as some of them play travel ball so they are used to tough competition, and the majority have played together since T-ball,” he said.
