CALEXICO – Former Calexico and Southwest High School and Oklahoma University star softball player, current Seminole (Okla.) State College softball coach Amber Flores will host two Imperial Valley youth softball camps this week.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done a camp in the Valley … I've been busy,” Flores said, who in addition to coaching Seminole State, will be the head coach of the new Oklahoma City Spark when they begin play in June in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league.
The camps will consist of a youth instructional camp on Monday, December 19, and a prospect camp on Tuesday, December 20, with both being held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Water Plant Softball Fields on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Calexico.
The Youth Instructional Camp is for softball players ages 6 years to 12 years old, while the Prospect Camp is for players ages 13 years to 18 years old.
“The instructional camp will consist of infield and outfield play, pitching and catching, and of course hitting," said local Camp Coordinator Alex Flores, Amber's father, "and the kids will move from station to station to get exposure to all the facets of the game. Campers should bring bats, gloves, and whatever else they use, and their own water bottle and snacks.”
The two-camp concept is based on a successful format that the Flores father-daughter combo have used the past few years in Oklahoma.
“Amber and I do camps in Oklahoma in the summer, and we had never done a prospect camp here in the Valley,” said Alex Flores. “(Amber) suggested that we hadn't done a camp here in a long time because of the pandemic and we structured it after the ones we did in Oklahoma.”
Amber Flores – who returned to the Desert Southwest in May with Seminole State to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I World Series in Yuma – brings a practical viewpoint to the camps.
“It was more about being appropriate to the player’s ages … with the younger players it’s about the right fundamentals and getting them the right skill sets,” Amber Flores said. “And for the older girls, their camp is about trying to refine their game and to advise them on how to be recruited … and I’ll be doing some recruiting for Seminole.”
In fact, two of the camps instructors — former Calexico High Bulldog and now Vincent Memorial Catholic High Athletic Director Karla Soto and former Holtville Viking Joanna Larios — each earned scholarships and played for Flores at Seminole State for two seasons before finishing their careers at San Francisco State and Cal State Bakersfield, respectively.
The instructional camps' other instructors are Nicole Cordova, who played collegiately at Arizona Western and Sonoma State colleges and has coached at Imperial Valley College and Southwest High School, along with Dickinson State alumnae Andrea Rodriguez and Kassie Cazares who played at Drury College.
The camps will be fundraisers for the Arlette Zazueta Memorial Scholarship Fund, a fund which honors the former Calexico Bulldog softball player by awarding college scholarships annually to Calexico High School seniors.
“We are doing these to benefit Arlette who passed away a few years ago from cancer,” Flores said. “Arlette played softball for my dad (Alex Flores) at Calexico High and I am doing this to bring awareness to her story and to help raise money for her scholarship fund.”
Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the camps. For more information about the camps call (760) 460-6731.
