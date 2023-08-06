SAN DIEGO – Visitors to the San Diego Padre’s Petco Park have had the opportunity to enjoy for the last few seasons a showcase exhibit that reflects the Padres' commitment to their fans and community.
Located on the main walkway along the main level of Petco Park at the entrance to Section 114 on the third-base side of the stadium, the Padres and the CIF San Diego Section created the exhibit in 2018.
Padres CEO Erik Greupner explained to IVP earlier this summer the team’s commitment to high school baseball and softball when discussing the team's Coach of the Week program. According to Greupner, the Padres initiated the after observing other teams honoring local coaches and wanting to do the same for the Padres community.
That program, which honored Calipatria High softball Coach Ted Hughes in June, and has previously recognized Imperial Valley high school baseball coaches Javier Ramos (Imperial), Pedro Carranza (Brawley) and Matt Redden (Southwest).
“The Coach of the Week program started in 2018 and we had seen other teams honor coaches,” Greupner said, noting how he was impressed by how USA Stadium in Minnesota honored high school football teams. “Being a baseball team, we did it to honor and recognize what our high school baseball and softball coaches do by being role models and supporting students and athletes.”
Additionally, Greupner added that the Padres also brought back the San Diego CIF’s annual high school all-star game, which is now played at Petco Park each season in June, as well as hosting six prep baseball games over a two-day period in April.
“We heard they had one (previously) and we wanted to give players the chance to compete in it again and to have the opportunity to do so here at Petco,” Greupner said.
Also created in 2018, the Padres and the San Diego Section installed the permanent showcase for CIF high school baseball and softball teams, featuring a display of suspended hats or helmets from each school that competes in the CIF SDS.
The display, which has unofficially over 113 hats/helmets at the moment, and, according the Padres Manager Business Communications, Vanessa Dominguez, the hats/helmets change slightly from year to year, “... but it’s safe to say there are over 100 hats displayed on the wall each season.”
In addition, the Padres built out the hat/helmet exhibit idea at Petco Park to include two kiosks where fans can search each school individually for either baseball or softball, and see the school’s logo and other information and honors.
According to the Padres, their community relations team works with both the CIF and with local high schools to keep the school’s information up to date each year.
