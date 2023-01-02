IMPERIAL – Late in 2021, after seemingly falling away physically from a lifetime of being an athlete, El Centro native Renato “Tito” Montaño, Jr. made a commitment to himself and his young family to transform himself into a competitive bodybuilder.
“I wanted my young son Liam to see me as a superhero and not how I looked in the mirror then,” Montano said. “So I came up with the idea to get back in the gym with the goal to compete in a bodybuilding contest.”
Last month, the result of Montaño’s commitment was a third-place finish in the Novice Division in his first-ever competition at the Excalibur 2022 Bodybuilding Contest by Muscle Contest International in San Diego.
“When I was backstage with those guys, I felt like I didn’t belong,” Montaño said. “But when I got on the stage, the excitement on the faces of my wife, my son, and lots of my family fired me up and I went after it.”
The road to being a competitive bodybuilder actually started with Montaño’s true athletic love, baseball.
“My Dad (Renato, Sr.) started my brothers and I playing baseball at a young age,” Montaño said. “He coached us and he loves the game and so I do, … I still play adult baseball in Mexicali.”
Montaño was a Sunbeam Little League All-Star, then for three years played varsity baseball at Southwest High School under Coach Matt Redden, for whom he would become an assistant coach.
Playing well enough for the Eagles to earn a scholarship at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and upon arriving at the Alva, Oklahoma campus, Montaño and the NWOSU Rangers coaches had a talk that pointed him in the direction of the weight room.
“The coaches told me I needed to change my game and become more of a power-hitter and to do that I had to get serious in the weight room,” Montaño said. “In high school, I used to 'think' I was working hard in the weight room, but I wasn't mentally committed to it.”
Given the challenge, Montaño proved resourceful in upping his game.
“We didn’t a strength coach so we watched bodybuilding videos and movies and learned the basic techniques," Montaño said. "Surprisingly, it worked.”
Following his graduation from NWOSU, Montaño was able to maintain his exercise regimen at first as he returned to the Valley to became a teacher, pursue a graduate degree, and marry his high school sweetheart Sarah (Reynolds).
“So, I couldn’t essentially stop being fit right after college,” Montaño said. “Still, becoming an adult with work, school, marriage, family I became a stress eater, and over a period of three or four years I got to be borderline obese.”
Never one to avoid a challenge, Montaño enlisted the support of Sarah and they agreed he would work to become the ‘superhero’ he wanted to be for Liam, and his soon-to-come little sister Lilah.
Once committed, the next part of Montaño’s journey began with a physical conditioning challenge called “75-Hard.”
“It’s a free challenge of diet and exercise for 75 days,” Montaño said. “It was difficult but once I had made day 75 in February (2022), I had proved to myself I could compete.”
Montano was now ready to find guidance for training and selecting when and where to compete. He found Texas-based trainer Kolton Lukes on social media.
“We connected online and built a relationship, and now I send him weekly weigh-ins and pictures to regulate my training,” said Montaño, who trains daily at 4:13 Fitness Center in Imperial, as the young family now lives in Imperial.
“I manage myself at the gym," the young father said. "I’m up at 4 a.m. to eat and at 5 a.m. I’m working out for about an hour to an hour and half.”
Montano then found a competition to work towards.
“Kolton and I were looking for something local and we found the NPC Excalibur, which is a national qualifier,” Montaño said. “I came out taking a big swing and went for a national competition regional.”
Montaño has committed to competing in the 2023 Excalibur Bodybuilding Contest with an eye on finishing first in his division (based on height and weight), mindful that his commitment is positive in so many ways.
“I’m preparing again for Excalibur," Montaño said. "The judges’ comments after the competition were that I should add some upper body muscle and I’ll need this year to do that."
"Alongside building my body, this has built up my psyche," he said. "I’m my more positive and optimistic and my wife and family have begun exercising and taking care of themselves too.”
"My goal for 2023 is to continue to inspire others around me and to inspire many new people," Montaño said on New Year's Day. "I want to continue a story that continues to motivate others to be better. I plan to compete again in December but I’m only worried about beating my own goals, not the other competitors; how I can improve myself better than previous."
"I want to show that no matter what your circumstances are in life, there should be no excuse to achieving success," he said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.