SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The Central Spartans, Imperial Tigers, Brawley Wildcats, and Calexico Bulldogs varsity cheer squads competed in the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Traditional Competitive Cheerleading Championship on Saturday, December 3, with all teams securing advancement to the 2023 CIF Southern California State Regional Invitational Cheer Championships.
The Calexico Bulldogs, who competed in the Game Day-Non-Tumbling division, won first place and secured the win over opponent Bayfront Charter School.
“Some of the highlights was watching them perform to the best of their abilities but also having fun doing it,” said Calexico Head Coach Alexa Cesena.
For the Bulldogs, it was about having fun and “shifting their energy to get rid of the nervousness,” Cesena said.
Sporting Tigers' red, Imperial “hit a clean routine with no deductions” and accomplished their goals, said Head Coach Jennica Fisher.
The Imperial Tigers competed in the Co-Ed Non-Tumbling division and won first place after outscoring opponents by a 20-point margin.
“Warm-ups were a little rough,” Fisher said, "but as a long-time coach I believe a bad warm-up means a great routine, and my theory held true."
Brawley had an equally successful day after they won first place in the Division I-Advanced division, with head coach Meg Mortimer leading the Wildcats' charge.
“Competition was great and ran very smoothly,” Mortimer said. “We will work on cleaning up our routine and getting the kids more comfortable on the floor.”
The Central Spartans, led by Cheer Coach Gabby Robb, competed and won second place in the Small Varsity Non-Tumbling division of the competition.
“The competition went great,” said Robb. “Montgomery high school took first place in our division, which was a really good competitor.”
The Spartans' routine had zero deductions and “hit from start to finish,” which was a team goal going into the weekend, said Robb.
“It was exciting to celebrate that with the team as soon as they got off of the competition mat,” she said.
With each local team competing in different divisions, teams had the opportunity to support each other throughout the competition.
“It was fun to be able to root one another on, so much success for all valley teams this weekend,” Mortimer said.
With an estimated eight weeks before their next competition and the high school winter sports season underway, the local coaches are “hitting the mats, cleaning up, and reworking routines” before the regional competition, they said.
The Spartans, Wildcats, Tigers and Bulldogs will compete at the 2023 CIF Southern California State Regional Invitational Cheer Championships on Saturday, January 28 in Manhattan Beach, California.
