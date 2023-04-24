EL CENTRO – With the springtime in full bloom, local athletes are polishing their skills and preparing for league championships, summer ball, or even little league games.
While it can be hard to find time to get extra reps in during the regular season, local coach Joshua Patton organized a CO-ED infield clinic at the ZT Baseball facility in El Centro during spring break for Valley-wide Little Leaguers, ranging from ages 8-14.
“It started as an idea between Coach Jerry Niebla and me to see how many kids we could get out here and we ended up having a great group of kids come out,” baseball Coach Josh Patton said. “It was a three-day clinic. We averaged about 60 kids each day, and focused on infield work for baseball and softball players.”
While the clinic was centered around baseball and softball, Patton saw an opportunity to go a step further and celebrate Autism Awareness Month.
“As we started planning for the clinic, we wanted to support a cause, and with April being Autism Awareness month, we decided to flash some blue, the Autism Awareness color, in our camp T-shirt and show support for something bigger than the game,” Patton said.
In terms of playing the game, there was a strict focus on infield work as the clinic aimed at expanding kids’ skills as position players.
“We were hoping to motivate the kids, encourage them, and show them it can be fun playing and learning new skills,” Patton said. “It was an opportunity to not only make them better players but people.”
To give kids different perspectives and learning experiences, Patton brought in four Southwest High School baseball players and some members of the SHS coaching staff to provide young ball players with a variety of insights.
“It was a team effort, from the coaching staff sharing their knowledge with the kids to the kids being open to learning,” Patton said, who works as an assistant coach at SHS. “It also gave our high school players a taste of what it is like to teach and a chance to see a different side of baseball.”
Despite its El Centro influence, the clinic was able to host kids from Mexicali to Calipatria.
“Ultimately we wanted to reach as many kids as possible and show them that the Valley is a big community and if we can take care of each other, help each other out, then our kids will grow,” Patton said.
