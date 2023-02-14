CALIPATRIA – Earlier this month, a third member of the Cervantes family, Luna Cervantes, earned the Imperial Valley Press’ Athlete of the Week recognition for her performance on the basketball court.
Before then, two other members of the Cervantes’ immediate family had also earned the honor. Basketball player Hugo Cervantes, son of Hector Cervantes and Maria Alcala, was recognized as AOTW on January 24, 2020. Hugo was the second member of the family, as his mother Maria Alcala was IVP’s female AOTW during the late 1990s.
Alcala was recognized for her dominance on the volleyball court as a setter at Calipatria High School. The passion for sports was passed on to her children, as Hugo was a dual-athlete for the Hornets playing basketball and football during his high school years at the school.
Growing up in a tight-knit community like Calipat, Hugo said he developed a sense of pride for the school, coaches, and athletic program(s) that shaped him.
“I feel like that with any team in the Valley, they can be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll just play Calipat, you know?’ No big deal,” Cervantes said during an interview with IVP in 2020, “but our coach is always telling us to ‘Give ’em a reason to remember that they played you.’”
During his senior year when Hugo was recognized as AOTW, he developed a sense of leadership that comes from playing experience.
“At the beginning of the season, our coach had us write what we could bring to the team on a piece of paper … and mine was experience,” Cervantes said in January 2020. “I did the math and I think I had 80 varsity games coming into the season … so I understand the ups and downs of the season, and I think that helps with being a team leader.”
Presently, Luna Cervantes is in her final year as a basketball player for the Hornets. She is averaging 11 points and three rebounds per game across the 24 games played this season. The younger Cervantes family member has amassed 220 points, along with 57 rebounds and 51 steals this season.
Besides sharing a love for sports and specifically basketball, the Cervantes siblings also share an interest in their respective Advanced Placement Statistics class, the Los Angeles Lakers pro-basketball team, and the late professional basketball player Kobe Bryant.
Ultimately, both siblings attributed their success to not only their parents but also to each other.
“Family inspires us,” the siblings said. “They are the ones who’ve supported (us) the most (and) they have always been (our) number one supporters and critics,” Hugo and Luna Cervantes said.
