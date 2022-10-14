Reedley College has turned out to be the right fit for Daniel Caloca.
After not playing his two seasons with the University of Nevada’s Las Vegas football team, the Brawley Union High School graduate transferred for the 2022 spring semester.Now the 6-foot-3, 330-pound red-shirt freshman is the starting nose tackle for Reedley.
”I knew I was capable,” Caloca said. “I was kind of surprised to get the starting role right away.”
Over the summer he worked out wearing a 20-pound vest during drills, he said, which helped build strength.
Through four games, he made seven tackles, tied for third most among the defensive linemen.
”My job is to eat up the blocks. I make my teammates look good,” he said. “A tackle for me is like the cherry on top.”
Defensive line coach Jesse Lira said Caloca typically is double-teamed, which creates opportunities for the linebackers to make plays. “He’s doing a lot of the dirty work,” the coach said.
”He’s done a great job,” Lira said. “He’s a rare big body that can move. You don’t see guys move like he does. It definitely separates him.”
Caloca had a season-high three stops against Santa Rosa. His two solo tackles were on running plays, and his assisted tackle was on a run play that did not gain yardage. “I was able to read the blocks faster,” he said.
More football
Mt. San Jacinto College defensive back Joe Enders made one solo tackle and assisted on another against Moorpark. The sophomore out of Central Union High was listed as a wide receiver last year, when he had two receptions for 70 yards.
Casey Kline entered the transfer portal after being at Boise State University since 2019. The Brawley Union product was a defensive end last year but was listed as a tight end on the preseason roster.
Men’s soccer
San Diego Christian College defender Bill Sanchez had an assist against Saint Katherine. He played for Calexico High School.
Men’s wrestling
Palomar College freshman JJ Gutierrez had a 3-1 record competing at 149 pounds in the Mt. San Antonio dual tournament. He competed for Brawley High.
Out of Holtville High, Donovan Johnston is a freshman for Northwestern College (Iowa). He will compete at 133 pounds.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.