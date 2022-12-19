EL CENTRO – With the 2022-2023 winter season underway, the governing sports body, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) released a public-service announcement titled ”Be the Change," emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship and goals of education-based athletics.
Sportsmanship is a big part of the game because it influences everyone from the players, and coaches, to those who watch the game, said Imperial High School senior soccer player Ethan Gonzalez.
“For me, sportsmanship is what builds how a player will act on and off the field, and plays a role in the mental and physical aspect of the game,” Gonzalez said.
According to the PSA, CIF aims to "develop high school student-athletes character, equity, and academic development through education-based athletics."
Competing at a high level does not necessarily include discussions about winning, instead the focus is on commitment, family, and the will to work hard daily, said Holtville High School wrestling Head Coach CJ Johnston.
“We try to build environments with high-character young men and women who are always willing to do the right thing ,even when nobody's looking,” Johnston said.
The CIF’s Code of Ethics for student-athletes, coaches, and officials, states the role coaches play in developing and building the character of athletes through the "Pursuing Victory with Honor" program’s six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship.
“Sometimes there are road bumps along the way,” Johnston said, “but that is the perfect opportunity for a coach or student leader to have a positive impact on other student-athletes, by discussions referring to the six pillars of character.”
The highest potential of sports is achieved when competition reflects the “six pillars of character," per CIF’s 16 Principles.
“[Of the six pillars] I see responsibility and trustworthiness in my team members,” said Brawley Union High School basketball player sophomore Luciana Munguia.
“They commit to going to practice every day, and do what they have to do during games and meets," she said. "I know if I mess up, I can trust in them to help me fix my mistakes.”
According to CIF’s 16 principles of "Pursuing Victory with Honor," high school athletic sports programs should strive to enhance the holistic development of student-athletes to develop the skills necessary to find personal success and be socially responsible individuals.
Johnston said focusing on the little things, working hard, understanding the process, and developing the right mindset is the goal.
“My sports program tries to emphasize keeping our cool even when things are not going our way,” Mungia said. “Every day we work on taking a loss and getting back up to be better next time.”
Adversity is part of sports and competition, yet the six pillars of character provide the framework for the positive values that CIF sports aim to embody.
“[For me] it is caring and good citizenship," Gonzalez said. "I am not the most vocal teammate but when my teammates are down, I make sure to bring them up in whatever way I can.”
Gonzalez said sports can "be humbling, and there will always be rough patches, but over time you gain more experience, improve your skills and get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.