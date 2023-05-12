With the 2023 Southeastern Conference baseball and softball seasons coming to a close, the focus shifts to what could be characterized as the two spring sports’ second season, the CIF San Diego Section Divisional playoffs.
The CIF playoffs for baseball and softball have traditionally differed from other true teams sports in that after a do-or-die opening round game, the winning teams then advance to a double-elimination style tournament.
Ahead of the CIF baseball and softball coaches’ seeding meetings scheduled for Saturday, May 13, via Zoom, the current CIF power rankings indicate that most, however probably not all, of the Southeastern Conference teams will make the playoffs.
In baseball, Brawley, Calexico, Central, Holtville, Imperial Palo Verde, and Southwest appear to be assured a playoff spot, while the Calipatria Hornets – ranked 13th in Division V – are just one spot back of a playoff berth.
This year baseball’s format of one-game-a-day remains with the play-in game scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, followed by potential games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
The format makes what is a usually a welcomed first round bye to the Top 4-seeded teams even more important with a pitch count rule that forces teams to go deep into their pool of pitchers.
“It’s very important to us to get a bye,” Calexico High Bulldogs’ Coach Ricky Guzman said. The Bulldogs’ ball club is currently ranked third in D-IV.
“The lack of pitching depth is a concern and sometimes you have to exhaust some arms as things change quickly in terms of the pitch count,” Guzman said.
For Brawley High baseball Coach Pedro Carranza, getting home-field advantage in the early rounds of the playoffs is an important aspect to obtaining the opening round bye. Carranza’s Wildcats are currently sitting on the playoff bye bubble at fourth in the D-III rankings.
“Without a doubt the bye gives those teams who earn it the upper hand,” Carranza said, who will lead the Wildcats into playoffs for the 21st time in his 24-year tenure with Brawley. “And for us to get a Top-4 seed, it gives us our top starter every game because of one constants – which is the heat – and the other team traveling.”
And while it may seem like an upcoming busy week of baseball, the 2023 CIF playoffs marks a change in the CIF’s softball format. In the past softball has featured three games in the first week, but now has a potential four-game schedule matching baseball.
The change in format, despite the fact that softball does not have a pitch-count rule involved, makes a Top 4 seed even more desirable than in the past.
“It’s been huge in the past with the bye, and then you are automatically in the double elimination,” Holtville High softball Coach Melissa Snyder said. The Viking girls softball club are currently ranked third in CIF’s D-III.
“And this year every game will be hosted by the higher home seed until the championship, so that is huge especially this time of year,” Snyder said. “We want them to have to come down to the Valley, make them drive the two hours as we do it all the time.”
In addition to Holtville, five other Southeastern Conference softball teams are power ranked to make the CIF’s Divisional play-in round, including Brawley, Calexico, Central, Imperial, and Palo Verde. Both Southwest, currently 14th in D-III, and Calipatria, ranked 17th in D-IV, are on the bubble.
Even for the teams who are play-off bound, Saturday, May 13 looms important as being seeded one position higher or lower can make a difference.
“We’re sitting at three for now, and we can only control what we did during the season,” Synder said. “We loved to be the three or four and it’s better to be in the three-spot now.”
