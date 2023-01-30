IMPERIAL – The local high school boys basketball teams enter the second phase of league play, where they will face opponents for a second time in the Imperial Valley League or third in the Desert League.
The Imperial High Tigers (12-8 overall, 5-1 league) have defeated their last two opponents by more than a 20-point margin.
“I like the three-game meetings and nine-game schedule,” Imperial Head Coach Dave Milan said. “If you split against one team, you have the opportunity to compete in that third match and you never know what might happen.”
The Tigers defeated the Southwest Eagles (2-20 overall, 0-4 league) 54-38 in a non-league match up, and Desert League opponent Holtville Vikings (5-14 overall, 0-6 league), 75-48, to close out the week.
“Our focus was to take care of our opponent, whoever it may be, and it was a good win where the whole team contributed,” Milan said. “We will continue to work on our game plan, make some adjustments, and prepare for our opponents one game at a time.”
The Tigers' offense continues to be led by junior David Scariano, who averaged 21.8 points per game and currently boasts a 53% field goal percentage, finishing with 43 points across the Tigers' last two games.
Leading the Big Cats' on defense is Jared Nixon, with an average of nine rebounds per game and had a season-high of 18 rebounds against the Eagles.
The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots (17-4 overall) maintained their 5-1 league record after defeating the Calipatria Hornets (10-13 overall, 2-4 league), 71-61, on Friday, January 27. Among the final round of league play, the Scots will have three non-league games before closing out the season against the Hornets next week.
In the Imperial Valley League, Central Union High School's Spartans (15-8 overall, 4-1 league) fell, 65-69, to the Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets (7-13 overall, 3-2 league) in Blythe, handing the Spartans' their first league loss of the season.
The Spartans' Jacob Vargas contributed 30 points, Kaleb Flores finished with 10 points, and Seth Johnson added eight points.
The Spartans will conclude their non-league schedule on Tuesday, January 31, as they take on the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, also picking up league play against the Calexico Bulldogs (13-7 overall, 4-1 league) later in the week.
Last week, the Bulldogs took on the Brawley Wildcats (6-16 overall, 1-4 league) for the second time and overpowered the Wildcats, 65-40.
“League games are very competitive, and we must prepare for every game,” Bulldogs Head Coach Hugo Estrada said.
"We want to be as ready as possible and compete to the best of our abilities. Our goals are to improve every day as a team,” Estrada said. "We understand the challenges of our season, and it will take a lot of focus to reach those goals."
The Division I ranked Bulldogs have played a tough non-league schedule to prepare for the season and a potential postseason run.
Calexico, currently on a three-game win streak, concluded their non-league schedule last week with a 58-56 win against San Diego's High Tech High School.
Teams will continue to play today, Monday, January 30, as the Imperial Tigers will battle against the Calipatria Hornets in Imperial, the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets take on the Brawley Wildcats in Brawley, the Southwest Eagles host the Calexico Bulldogs in El Centro, and the Holtville Vikings take on the Vincent Memorial Scots in Calexico.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 1, the VMCHS Scots continue non-league play by taking on O’Farerell Charter on the road, while the Central Spartans compete against Yuma Catholic in Yuma.
Games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
