The ZT Prospects Imperial Valley 12-Under travel baseball team will be playing in Cooperstown, New York this week at the prestigious American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament.
Made up of local players, the ZT Prospects Imperial Valley will be among 80-plus travel and academy teams from across the United States competing from July 3-9, 2023 in the tournament that features pool play and playoff brackets.
“This trip has been a year in the making ... it’s not something that happens everyday,” ZT Prospects-IV manager Renato Montaño said.
“These boys have been working hard fundraising and obtaining sponsors from the community to be able to go and they have been playing in tournaments in San Diego, Orange County and Yuma this tournament season,” Montaño said.
The tournament incorporates the goals of the Texas-based ZT Prospects whose mission is to provide opportunities and exposure for players, while competing at the highest level, instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and honesty.
Prior to joining ZT Prospects, Montaño’s team previously played under the Valley’s Fogball organization, founded by his high school teammate and current San Diego Padres pitching Coach Ruben Niebla who organized both baseball and softball travel teams.
“The ZT Prospects’ local lead is Jerry Niebla who was involved with Fogball and he initiated and aided in the transition and works with ZT’s Coachella Branch lead Gil Sauceda,” Montaño said. “Gil has helped with logistics and was instrumental in setting up a nonprofit for us so local businesses and individuals can donate.”
The American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament will open on Tuesday morning, July 4, on our Nation’s Birthday, with the players having the opportunity to first compete in individual events.
“There is no camp or clinic aspect to the week however there will be skill competitions on Tuesday morning and we have chosen players for the ‘roadrunner competition,' fastest around the bases, ’golden arm’ competition, throwing accuracy, and the home run derby style ‘king of swat’,” Montaño said. “There is also a team-type competition so everyone is involved in that one.”
Tuesday afternoon, the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament’s pool play games, of which the ZT Prospects Imperial Valley will play five games that can be viewed locally free on the Internet by signing up at www.cooperstowndreamspark.com.
The ZT Prospects Imperial Valley team will open pool play with a 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) game against the Prodigy Baseball team out of Florida, followed on Wednesday, July 5 by two games, the first at 11:00 a.m. (PDT) versus South Carolina’s Young Guns Red and a 4:00 p.m. (PDT) game with Illinois’ Mokena Blaze.
On Thursday, July 6, pool play for the ZT Prospects Imperial Valley at the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament includes a 6:00 a.m. (PDT) game against the Marucci Elite Texas and a 1:30 p.m. (PDT) game with Michigan’s Brighton Bulldogs.
Starting on Friday, July 7, and going through Sunday, July 9, the tournament in Cooperstown will advance to the playoff round with the 80-plus teams seeded based on their pool play record with the playoff games posted on the website.
Meanwhile, throughout the week the ZT Prospects IV players will have an opportunity to engage with players from the other teams in a travel team tradition of exchanging team pins.
“We got about 100 pins per player for them to exchange ... it’s a big component of the trip,” Montaño said. “There will be different opportunities for pin exchanges between the players to promote interaction and awareness of where the teams are from and create memories.”
For Montaño, who has spent his career in education and is currently a Deputy Superintendent at the Imperial County Office of Education, the pins will also help the players when they return to school.
“This is looked upon as a cultural exchange and an educational experience too,” Montaño said. “When they are learning about the United States and its geography in school this will give them additional interest and context.”
As the team heads east for a monumental week, Montaño gives credit to the players and their families and the Imperial Valley community for making this happen.
“Some of these players have been together since they were 5-years-old and to see the camaraderie between them is great,” Montaño said.
“They and their families support each other through wins and losses ... they seem at times almost more like brothers than teammates,” he said.
