Like all other local baseball diamonds, Southwest High School's Mickey Carter Field sat idle on Friday with COVID-19 having halted all area play. Last year's Imperial Valley League champs, the Eagles were off to another undefeated start in 2020, going 8-0-1 before their season was suspended. Originally they were scheduled to play the Holtville Vikings last night in what would have been their fourth IVL contest. PHOTOS AARON BODUS
All dressed up and nowhere to go
Aaron Bodus
