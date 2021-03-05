Andy Ruiz Jr. to face Chris Arreola on April 24
Buy Now

After a 14-month hiatus, the local fighter known as “Destroyer” has been scheduled to a bout against Los Angeles native Chris Arreola on April 24.

IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley boxer and former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz, Jr. is headed back to the ring.

After a 14-month hiatus, the local fighter known as “Destroyer” has been scheduled to a bout against Los Angeles native Chris Arreola on April 24.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.