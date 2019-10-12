Barrage of big plays lift Tigers to 47-0 win over Bulldogs
Buy Now

Imperial's Joey Ramos (5) outruns the entire Calexico defense on his way to a 92-yard fake punt TD, getting the ball rolling on a 47-point Tiger shutout at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

IMPERIAL — A familiar script played out here at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Friday night. The Calexico Bulldogs played an Imperial Valley League opponent, and they were solidly thumped. This time it was the hometown Tigers who gave the Bulldogs the business, lighting them up in every phase of the game en route to a 47-0 stomping.

Imperial had a habit of scoring in spectacular fashion in this one.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.