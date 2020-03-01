Big Wheel, Bigger Thrills

Opening night fairgoers thrilled to the springy, smash-em-up stylings of the Monster X Truck Rally which dominated the dirt track from 7:30 on. Wheelies, jumps and jet engines were all on offer, keeping audience members thoroughly entertained. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS
Right Now
- Humidity: 20%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 16 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:09:11 AM
- Sunset: 05:40:19 PM
Today
Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 74F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Thunderbirds to begin 4 days’ joint training with Blue Angels
- Two former Imperial Valley Ministries staffers plead guilty
- Westmorland man sentenced for animal cruelty
- Reportan en Mexicali posible caso de coronavirus
- Inicia este lunes aplicación de inadmisibilidad por carga pública
- Judge Plourd: Jackson violated probation
- Light parade brings Mardi Gras spirit to El Centro
- Fair preparations coming down to the wire
- Ailing El Centro teen has Disney World wish granted
- Baja cifra de peatones en Garita Centro
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.