Big Wheel, Bigger Thrills
Opening night fairgoers thrilled to the springy, smash-em-up stylings of the Monster X Truck Rally which dominated the dirt track from 7:30 on. Wheelies, jumps and jet engines were all on offer, keeping audience members thoroughly entertained. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS

